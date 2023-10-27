World in grave crisis, solution lies in Indian philosophy: BJP veteran

The world has plunged into a "grave crisis" and is passing through "dangerous" times, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said on Thursday and exhorted people to take recourse to Indian philosophy for peace and prosperity.

Joshi also expressed concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, saying given the emerging situations in the world, it appears that humans may not be able to survive on Earth for more than 50 years.

He was speaking at the launch of RSS functionary and ideologue Manmohan Vaidya's book titled "We and the World Around" here.

"In 1979, the then UN secretary general had said just a few years are left if leaders do not give up the arms race, and countries don't stop attacking each other and destroying nature. He had said the world would be in a serious problem in the next 10-20 years if this is not understood," Joshi said.

"People somehow got through those 10-20 years but it doesn't seem that we would be able to get through the next 50 years," he said, adding that climate champions have also already said that it's a do-or-die situation.

Joshi said there are guns, rockets, bombings, massacres, threats and warnings of another World War.

"It is even being said that the UN has become useless and its chief should immediately resign. The world is deeply divided.

"The world economy is in bad shape, global institutions are repeatedly saying that they don't know what is going to happen... a highly turbulent economy, a very violent world... a highly fundamentalist world... this is what is happening around us," he said.

Joshi claimed there is peace nowhere in the world.

"The world is out of balance, topsy turvy and upside down. Why is this happening despite many big politicians and statesmen being there," he asked.

All this started with the idea of "we and they" in the world, he said.

"And now it's only 'I'," he added.

"In our (Indian) philosophy, the real objective is moksha, which people have started accepting because things are not happening in the order they expected," he added.

Joshi said that the solution to all of the world's problems lies in Indian spiritual thoughts and philosophy.

"It is my appeal to you, don't just listen and leave. It won't help. (These are) very dangerous times. As a student of science, I am telling you that we are facing a grave crisis which political people, not only in India but across the world, are hiding from you...They are the biggest criminals," he said.

Manmohan Vaidya said it's difficult to understand the RSS from the outside but easy to understand after one becomes a part of it.

"To understand the Sangh, it is necessary to understand India, especially Indian thoughts," he said.

Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, who also attended the event, said India exists because it is 'Sanatan'.

"Its thoughts, knowledge and traditions are centuries old," he said.

"As many as 17 lakh Muslims who live in Israel are standing by Israel, not Hamas. And some of our people are standing by Hamas. It's a matter of concern," he said without naming anyone.

Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after militants affiliated to the group killed hundreds in an unprecedented attack on the country.