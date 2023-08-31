Congress' SC-ST declaration in Telangana a bundle of lies: BRS leader

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge over the SC ST declaration released by Congress in Telangana and said that it is an absolute bundle of contradictions and lies.

"The SC ST declaration made by the AICC President in Telangana is an absolute bundle of contradictions and lies. Unfortunately, Kharge probably would have not paid any attention to the contents of the declaration, having been misled by the TPCC President Revanth Reddy. Most of the contents that are mentioned in the SC-ST declaration by the Congress party are either already implemented by KCR in Telangana or some are in progress," the letter read.

Dasoju Sravan further mentioned that Congress never bothered to categorize the Scheduled Castes in Telangana.

"Why is it that you are making things that are already done as political rhetoric and then misleading and confusing the people? A party that has never bothered to categorize the SCs is now making a declaration that they will categorize SCs in Telangana," the letter read.

"If KCR is not for Dalits and empowering the Dalits or Tribals, the 125 feet Ambedkar statue would not have been established or the mega secretariat would not have been named after Ambedkar. In order to have the spirit of Ambedkarism in his governance, he(KCR) named the secretariat in Ambedkar's name. We wanted Kharge to have an eye-opener because he himself is being insulted," it added.

Earlier Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the party's Telangana unit's '12-point SC/ST declaration' for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Kharge released the declaration in a public meeting at Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

Mallikarjun Kharge said that the promises for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in the declaration would be implemented as soon as Congress comes to power in the state. The promises include 18 per cent reservation for SCs and 12 per cent for STs in government procurement and all contracts.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled at the end of this year. The state is going to witness a three-pronged contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.