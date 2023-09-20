PM Modi thanks MPs across parties after Lok Sabha clears women's quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, expressed delight following the Lok Sabha's near-unanimous approval of the women's reservation Bill.

The passage came after an extensive eight-hour debate involving 60 members of the House. Of the members, 454 voted in support of the legislation, while only two opposed it.





Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.



The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which… On a social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PM lauded the milestone, stating, "Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process."