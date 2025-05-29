Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Historic step: Rahul on Karnataka move to enact ordinance on gig workers

Historic step: Rahul on Karnataka move to enact ordinance on gig workers

The ordinance, promulgated on Tuesday, also proposes the establishment of a welfare board and creation of a dedicated welfare fund for the gig workers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Karnataka's new ordinance, Gandhi said, ensures social security, fair contracts, transparency in algorithmic pay and an end to arbitrary blocking..(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed as historic the Karnataka government's move to promulgate an ordinance aimed at providing social security to platform-based gig workers, stressing that this was the party's vision it would take to every state.

" 'Rating nahi, haq chaahiye'. 'Insaan hai hum, ghulaam nahi'. These powerful words from gig workers stayed with me during the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Our Congress government in Karnataka has taken a historic step by issuing an ordinance that guarantees rights, dignity, and protection to gig worker... These workers bring us food, deliver essentials, and drive us safely -- in the heat, cold, and rain," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.

 

Yet, they are too often blocked from their apps without explanation, denied sick leave, and paid according to opaque algorithms, he said.

"We are changing that," Gandhi asserted.

"This is how technology should serve people -- driving innovation and justice. Rajasthan showed the way. Karnataka has acted. Telangana is next," he said.

According to Gandhi, gig and platform work is creating new opportunities and reshaping work relationships, and workers' rights must be at the centre of this new arrangement.

"This is our vision and we will take it to every state, and to the nation," he added.

The Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Board will have 15 members. Headed by the labour minister, it will have four gig workers, four representatives of gig aggregators and two representatives from civil society with experience in the field. They will all be nominated by the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

