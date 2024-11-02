Kentucky ex-officer convicted for using excessive force on Breonna Taylor

Business Standard
The 12-member jury returned the late night verdict after clearing Brett Hankison earlier in the evening on a charge that he used excessive force on Taylor's neighbours

Breonna Taylor killing (photo: Shutterstock)

Breonna Taylor killing: Former Kentucky officer convicted (photo: Shutterstock)

AP Louisville
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Kentucky police detective of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during a botched 2020 drug raid that left her dead.

The 12-member jury returned the late night verdict after clearing Brett Hankison earlier in the evening on a charge that he used excessive force on Taylor's neighbours.

Some members of the jury were in tears as the verdict was read around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Hankison fired 10 shots into Taylor's glass door and windows during the raid, but didn't hit anyone. Some shots flew into a next-door neighbor's adjoining apartment.

The death of the 26-year-old Black woman, along with the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked racial injustice protests nationwide.

 

It's the first conviction of a Louisville police officer who was involved in the deadly raid.

A separate jury deadlocked on federal charges against Hankison last year, while in 2022, a jury acquitted Hankison on state charges of wanton endangerment.

The conviction against Hankison carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Hankison, 48, argued throughout the trial that he was acting to protect his fellow officers after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on them when they broke down Taylor's door with a battering ram. Walker shot and wounded one of the officers.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

