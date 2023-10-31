close
Heatmap

PM Modi to interact with Asian Para Games contingent in felicitation event

India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold in the Asian para Games 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Asian Para Games contingent on Wednesday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.
The PMO said the programme, during which Modi will also address the athletes, is an attempt on his part to congratulate them for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Para Games and to motivate them for future competitions.
India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold in the Asian para Games 2022. The medals tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018); and the 29 gold medals won are almost twice as won in 2018.
The programme will be attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India & Indian Olympic Association, representatives from National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the statement said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Asian Para Games athletes Indian sports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

