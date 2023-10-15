close
Delhi CM felicitates kabaddi star Sehrawat, announces Rs 1 cr reward

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated Pawan Sehrawat, who was part of the gold medal-winning kabaddi team at the recently concluded Asian Games

Pawan Sehrawat, Kabaddi

India's Kabaddi team captain Pawan Sehrawat. Photo: @pawan_kumar17

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated Pawan Sehrawat, who was part of the gold medal-winning kabaddi team at the recently-concluded Asian Games.
He also announced that the Delhi government will grant him a reward of Rs 1 crore.
During the event, Kejriwal mentioned that the city government is creating a policy that other states will want to emulate.
He said the city government supports and provides financial assistance to talented athletes through the Play and Progress and the Mission Excellence policies.
"Over the past seven years, the Delhi government has done more work in sports than perhaps any other government," he said.
He also mentioned how the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, where the felicitation ceremony took place, reminded him of Anna Hazare's movement against corruption.
"This stadium was converted into a jail during the Anna movement. We spent two nights here, singing revolutionary songs. Then, with the grace of god and your blessings, I was entrusted with the big responsibility of Delhi," he said.
Kejriwal said the Delhi government will felicitate Sehrawat, according to its policy, and grant him Rs 1 crore.
"Soon, the Delhi government will hold a ceremony to felicitate all seven athletes (from Delhi) who won a medal at the Asian Games," he said.
"I have been informed about Haryana's felicitation money. I assure you that the Delhi government will formulate a policy that will compel the people of Haryana to say that Delhi has better felicitation money," Kejriwal added.
The Delhi chief minister recalled that when he first contested the elections, people had demanded sports facilities and infrastructure in rural areas.
"The stadium in Bawana has been renovated at a cost of Rs 16 crore. A new stadium and sports complex has been built in Najafgarh. In Kair village, a new sports complex has been constructed," he stated.
On the problems of residents in rural areas, Kejriwal noted that many villages have been converted into unauthorised colonies.

"Our government has worked for the development of unauthorised colonies, which were in a very poor condition before we came to power. These colonies lacked basic amenities such as roads, water and sewage (systems). Over the past three years, we have initiated development work in slum colonies simultaneously," the Delhi chief minister said.
He further said, "In Delhi, there are approximately 1,800 slum colonies. Before our government came to power, only 884 unauthorised colonies among these had access to water supply. However, we have now ensured water supply in all colonies."

Kejriwal pointed out that only 262 colonies had roads before his dispensation was voted to power.
"We have constructed roads in 850 colonies and, in the coming year, roads will be built in all of them. In the upcoming budget, all 360 villages in Delhi will receive (funds for) roads, drinking water, sewage and drainage facilities. The work will begin simultaneously. Orders regarding this and the cost estimates are being prepared," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Kabaddi Asian Games

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

