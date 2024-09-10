Business Standard
Home / World News / Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

The minister said on Monday that a new gazette to implement the change requires parliamentary approval

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

The Parliament is not scheduled to meet before the September 21 presidential election. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commencement of granting free on-arrival visas to tourists from 38 countries, including India, can only be implemented in October as it needs parliamentary approval, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has announced.
The minister said on Monday that a new gazette to implement the change requires parliamentary approval.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Last week, the presidential advisor on tourism, Harin Fernando, said the scheme was to be implemented with immediate effect following a proposal approved by the Cabinet.
The Parliament is not scheduled to meet before the September 21 presidential election.
The island's tourism industry has demanded an immediate end to the long delays experienced by travellers to the country.
 
In April, a foreign company was engaged to issue on-arrival visas. However, it has caused much heartburn to the tourism industry that says travellers are made to spend hours before being allowed entry at the immigration at the Colombo International Airport.

More From This Section

Judiciary, law, gavel

Why has a Dutch court convicted and sentenced two Pakistanis in absentia?

China exports

China's exports beat forecasts, but imports weak amid slow domestic demand

Vietnam-Beach-Escapes

Floods inundate north Vietnam; Typhoon Yagi claims 65 lives, 39 missing

Huawei

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone, raising competition with Apple in China

china Flag, China

China's August exports grow 8.7%, beating forecasts while imports soften

The tourism industry demands a return to the system that existed before April. The Supreme Court had ordered the Immigration Department to suspend the private operation and run the visa service themselves.
However, Alles said the process to return to the previous system takes time. He said the number of counters at the airport has been increased to cut down the delay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

visa

BLS International acquires 51% stake in SLW Media for Rs 80.24 lakh

Airport shutdown

Australia to cap enrolment of international students at 270,000 in 2025

Visa

Visa figures reveal Indian students being put off applying to UK varsities

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI slaps fine of Rs 2.4 crore on Visa for unauthorised payment method

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI imposes fines on 3 payment system operators including Visa Worldwide

Topics : Visa sri lanka Tourism industry Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon