Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / UPSC guru Avadh Ojha fails Delhi test, loses to BJP's Negi in Patparganj

UPSC guru Avadh Ojha fails Delhi test, loses to BJP's Negi in Patparganj

Despite his UPSC fame, Avadh Ojha's political plunge failed as BJP's Ravinder Negi won Patparganj by over 23,000 votes

Avadh Ojha

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPSC educator and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Avadh Ojha has conceded defeat in the high-stakes Patparganj Assembly race, trailing behind BJP’s Ravinder Negi by over 23,000 votes.  “It’s my personal defeat. I couldn’t connect to people… I’ll meet the people and will contest the next election from here,” Ojha told ANI after his loss.
 
 

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi Assembly results 2025: Seats with highest, lowest victory margins

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi election result LIVE: BJP sweeps away AAP, Atishi says fight will continue after setback

Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi poll results: Lotus blooms, sweeps aside broom in national capital

Parvesh Verma BJP

BJP poised to win Delhi elections 2025 - Here is how they achieved it

Arvind Kejriwal

Why Arvind Kejriwal's loss in Delhi signals end of his 'aam aadmi' politics

 

Ojha’s political gamble falls flat 

Ojha, a popular mentor for UPSC aspirants, joined AAP just months before the election. He stepped in for Manish Sisodia, a three-time MLA who previously held the Patparganj seat since 2013. Many believed his reputation in education would give him an edge in the constituency, known as an academic hub.
 
However, despite his credentials, Ojha’s political campaign failed to gain traction. His inability to connect with the electorate proved costly, raising questions about his transition from a celebrated educator to a political newcomer.
 

Who is Avadh Ojha? 

Ojha is a household name in UPSC coaching circles. Known for his engaging teaching style, he has guided civil service aspirants for nearly two decades. His expertise in History, Geography, and Current Affairs, combined with his ability to simplify complex subjects, has earned him a loyal following.
 
Originally from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Ojha’s journey has been marked by struggle. His father, Shrimata Prasad Ojha, a postmaster, made financial sacrifices to support his education. Academically accomplished, Ojha holds multiple degrees, including a BA in History, MA in Hindi Literature, LLB, MPhil, and a PhD in Hindi Literature.
 
Despite failing to clear the UPSC mains in 2005, he redirected his focus to teaching, working with prestigious IAS coaching institutes like Chanakya IAS Academy, Unacademy, and Barthakur IAS Academy in New Delhi. His influence expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic when he turned to YouTube, where his channel Ray Avadh Ojha now has over 900,000 subscribers and features 800+ educational and motivational videos. On Instagram, he commands a following of over two million.
 
In 2019, he launched IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, offering affordable coaching programs ranging from Rs 3,600 to Rs 23,000 to ensure quality education is accessible to all.
 

A career marred by controversies 

Ojha has been no stranger to controversy. In August 2024, when three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in an IAS coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar, students looked to him for a statement—but he remained silent, drawing criticism.
 
A year earlier, he sparked outrage with a viral video suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dissolve the Constitution and establish a ‘Modi dynasty’. He controversially proposed adding a chapter on the so-called ‘Modi dynasty’ in school textbooks after Mughal history was removed from curricula.
 

From the classroom to campaign trail 

Ojha’s political aspirations became clear when he joined AAP in December 2024, citing his passion for education reform in Delhi.
 
“Education is the soul of every family, society, and nation. My main aim of entering into politics is the development of education,” he stated during his induction into AAP.
 
AAP insiders revealed to The Indian Express that Ojha’s entry was a strategic move to appeal to Delhi’s youth and Purvanchali voters. Party leader Manish Sisodia, who had won Patparganj three times, was shifted to Jangpura to make way for Ojha’s candidacy.
 
Arvind Kejriwal praised Ojha’s entry, saying, “Our aim has always been to bring talented individuals excelling in various fields into politics. With Ojha’s entry, our education focus will gain even more strength.”
 
However, Ojha’s campaign never picked up steam. His inexperience in grassroots politics and lack of connection with voters ultimately led to his downfall. In an interview with The Lallantop, he hinted at bigger ambitions, expressing his intention to launch his political party by 2028. 
For now, though, his political journey has hit a stumbling block. As Ojha himself admitted, “It’s my personal defeat.” Whether he can transform this setback into a successful comeback remains to be seen.

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Differences in INDIA bloc led to BJP's victory in Delhi, says CPI(M), IUML

Parvesh Manoj Virendra

Delhi election results: How can a leader become CM without being an MLA?

Parvesh Sahib Singh, Parvesh Verma

Delhi Assembly results 2025: Who are the big losers, and giant slayers

adarsh nagar

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: BJP's Raj Bhatia leads over Mukesh Goel

rohini

Rohini Assembly results: BJP's Vijender Gupta sweeps seat for the 3rd time

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections AAP BJP Patparganj BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon