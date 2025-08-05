Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Firefighters in Texas mistake Hindu havan for house fire, interrupt ritual

An Indian-origin woman shared a clip of firefighters interrupting 'Havan' (Hindu ritual), mistaking it for a fire emergency. The video from Texas, US, has now gone viral on social media

US firefighters disrupt ‘havan’ at Indian family’s Texas home

US firefighters disrupt ‘havan’ at Indian family’s Texas home

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A viral video from Texas has ignited a social media storm after firefighters from the Bedford Fire Department were seen disrupting a traditional Hindu havan ceremony, mistaking the ritual fire and smoke for an emergency. 
 
The footage, widely circulated online, shows an Indian family mid-puja when fire personnel arrive and begin inspecting the smoke-filled garage where the sacred ritual was underway. 
 

US firefighters disrupt ‘havan’ at Indian family in Texas: Viral video 

Sharing the video, an X user, @BengaliFalcon71, wrote, “A group of Indians were worshipping the Hindu fire god in Texas, and the neighbours called the fire fighters on them.”
 

A number of officials can be seen discussing the problem with the family. The text on the video says, “Cultural misunderstanding 101: Hindu puja (not) emergency. When you’re having a Hindu housewarming puja and the fire department pulls up".
 
When a fire truck arrives outside their house, a group of Indian people are shown doing a hawan in the opening scene of the video. After that, there are snippets of the ceremony and a little conversation between the family and firefighters. 
 
Since its online release, the video has spread across multiple platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. Social media users have flooded the comments sections with messages of both support and concern, sparking a debate.
 
The viral clip succeeded in igniting discussions on cultural sensitivity and how traditional customs are seen globally, even if the matter was settled without getting out of hand.

Netizens react to viral clip of US firefighters interrupting ‘havan’ at Indian home

The video has sparked intense debate online, with social media users divided in their responses. While some expressed cultural sensitivity, others raised safety concerns. One user commented, "Worshipping the fire god isn’t wrong. But not informing local authorities or taking safety precautions is irresponsible and shows disregard for the community." 
 
Another echoed the sentiment with a sharper tone: "Stop playing with fire. These houses are made of wood—use some common sense!" 
 
The incident triggered a broader cultural discussion. "Respect the country you live in. If you want to do these things, go to a place where it's normal," one user wrote. 
 
Another replied, "Doing puja is seen as disrespectful, but using fire for a barbecue isn’t? That’s the double standard." Despite the criticism, many users rallied in support of the family, calling for greater cultural understanding and respect for religious practices.
 

 

Topics : Hindu mythology Texas United States

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

