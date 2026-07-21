Growth must go hand in hand with environment: UPPCB's Ravindra Pratap Singh

Achieving a trillion-dollar economy in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is possible if industrial growth and environmental sustainability go hand in hand. The Yogi Adityanath government has been making efforts to ensure that industrial growth is achieved along with environmental protection. Dr R P Singh, chairman of UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), narrates how this can be done in an interview with Siddharth Kalhans. Edited excerpts:

What kind of industries should be promoted in eastern UP, particularly in Varanasi, so that less harm is caused to the environment?

In eastern UP, all types of industries can be promoted. Now, technologies are available, which can treat the effluent well, and also there are devices that can control air pollution. Eastern UP has rich natural resources, fertile soil, and plenty of water — best-suited for agro-based industries also.

Can industry and environment protection go together in environmentally sensitive areas of eastern UP?

Absolutely. Industrialisation and environmental protection can go together. Just that there is need for industries to select and use appropriate technologies for treatment of pollutants being release by them.

Despite all required resources, eastern UP is power-starved. Can solar energy bridge this gap?

Eastern UP is producing thermal power not only for the entire state but also for the country. However, as far as solar power output is concerned, it can be furthered as Mirzapur, Prayagraj, and other districts have very good potential in this area. Another potential source of energy in eastern UP can be biofuel. Eastern UP has been doing well in agriculture and dairy sectors, which can be utilised for production of bio-energy.

With industries growing at a faster pace, what precautions UPPCB is taking to maintain ecological balance?

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP has set itself a target of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. And also, the state is playing a pivotal role in ensuring that India becomes a $5 trillion economy as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To achieve this, industrial growth must go hand in hand with environmental protection. UPPCB is committed to ensuring that industrial development remains environmentally sustainable. Besides pushing for end-of-pipe solutions, we are also encouraging industries to adopt cleaner production technologies, resource-efficient processes, water conservation measures, and waste minimisation practices to ensure that in the pursuit of our economic growth we also achieve our net-zero targets.

To strengthen environmental monitoring in the state, UPPCB is establishing a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled control room and data centre. In the first phase, this initiative will facilitate real-time monitoring of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities across UP, enabling better compliance and timely regulatory action. This will be done in other sectors as well.

What steps UPPCB is taking to create awareness of environment so that pollution can be reduced in the state?

Public participation is essential for effective environmental protection. UPPCB is undertaking a wide range of awareness programmes to encourage citizens, educational institutions, industries, and local communities to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

The Board has developed National Service Scheme (NSS)-led programmes, and has started outreach activities in schools and colleges, plantation drives, plastic-free campaigns, and the observance of important environmental events such as World Environment Day.

To engage the youth, UPPCB has introduced its mascot “Sarus Saathi”, and launched initiatives such as “Green Commando”, “Be a Change Maker”, and “Expert Lecture Series”. The Board also actively collaborates with premier academic institutions and civil society organisations to promote research, innovation, and public participation in environmental conservation.

In addition, UPPCB uses digital and social media platforms to disseminate information on air and water pollution, waste management, plastic waste reduction, and sustainable lifestyles, inspiring citizens and industries to adopt cleaner and greener practices.