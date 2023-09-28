close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Asian Games Swimming: Indian relay teams enter final with national records

The Indian men's 4x100m and women's 4x200m freestyle relay teams sailed into the finals with new national records at the Asian Games here on Thursday

Swimming

Swimming

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's 4x100m and women's 4x200m freestyle relay teams sailed into the finals with new national records at the Asian Games here on Thursday.
Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew and Vishal Grewal clocked 3:21.22s to finish fifth in the heats to qualify for the final of the 4x100m freestyle relay event.
They rewrote the previous 'Best Indian Time' of 3:23.72s set by Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, Virdhwal Khade and Anil Kumar Shylaja in 2019.
The quartet of Dhinidhi Desinghu, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal and Hashika Ramachandra (8:39.64s) followed suit by notching up the 'Best Indian Time' in women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
The Indians finished eighth in the 10-team heat to move to the final.
The four women swimmers bettered the 8:40.89s mark set by by Hashika, Dhinidhi, Vihitha Nayana and Shirin at the nationals earlier this year.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Oman to host hockey Olympic Qualifier in place of Pakistan, says FIH

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra-led India set to begin athletics campaign

Asian games: Manika, Sharath, Sathiyan storm into pre-quarterfinals

Asian Games 2023: Pranati Nayak 8th in Gymnastics Women's Vault final

PM Modi lauds India's Air Pistol Men's team for gold medal at Asian Games

In swimming, timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.
Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the 'Best Indian Time'.
Former medallist Khade was unable to progress to the final as did Shivangi Sarma.
Khade, who won the bronze in the 50m butterfly event in the 2010 edition, clocked 24.67s to finish 19th in the same event.
Sarma, on the other hand, finished 18th in the women's 50m freestyle event after she touched the pad at 26.92s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games swimming Indian sports

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon