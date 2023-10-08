Bhaker to Esha: Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at Asian Games

India had sent a shooting contingent of 33 strong Shooters, and they didn’t disappoint one bit, claiming 22 medals, including seven Gold, nine Silver and six Bronze medals. This was the best-ever showing by Indian shooters at any Asian Games in terms of both medals won and Gold medals won. They bettered the performance of the Doha 2006 Asian Games by eight medals and four Gold medals.





Check news on Asian Games 2023 here In the outing at Doha, Indian shooters participated in 39 events to get 14 medals, while over here in Hangzhou, China, in only 27 events, the Indian Shooting contingent managed to get 22 medals.

The improvement, if compared to the previous games of Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia 2018, is leaps and bounds better. While the Indian Shooters over there could manage to get only nine medals.

India’s Gold Medal Winners in Shooting at Hangzhou Asian Games

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

The first-ever Gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games for India was won by the 10 m Air Rifle men’s team comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.

Also Read Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33 Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Gold in Shooting, IND 5th in medals tally Asiad 2023: Top five medal winners for India at the continental event Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for winning record 107 medals at Asian Games Asian Games 2023: Indian men and women's chess teams clinch silver medals

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team





Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list The men’s 10m Air Pistol team of India Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won the Gold against China with a World Record. However, Shooter Shiva’s father wasn’t very impressed with his son winning gold in team events but bowing out in individual events.

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position team

Once again Tomar, Panwar and Patil were in the pole position when it came to men’s team Rifle 3 position as they beat China to the Gold.

Men’s Trap team



The men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zorawar Singh Sandhu and Chenai Kynan did well to beat a power-packed Kuwaiti trap shooting unit to the Gold medal.

Palak Gulia- Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual





Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games What men couldn’t do, women did twice- win the individual Gold medal in Shooting for India. Palak Gulia and Esha SIngh gave India the first ever 1-2 finish in Shooting history at the Asian games as it was India and Pakistan at the podium. The third position was bagged by a Pakistani shooter Kishamala Talat.

Sift Kaur Samra- Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual

The first ever individual Gold of the Shooting for India came courtesy of Sift Kaur Samra in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 position. She defeated her Chinese opponent in a closely contested battle for the top three positions where India’s Ashi Chouksey finished with a Bronze.

Women’s 25m Pistol team



Manu Bhakar was touted to win two Gold medals for India, but she managed to get hold of one alongside Esha and Gulia who won Individual medals too. The women’s 25m, pistol team grabbed the Gold, once again breaking the Chinese domination.

Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at the Asian Games 2023