Bhaker to Esha: Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at Asian Games

India had sent a shooting contingent of 33 strong Shooters, and they didn’t disappoint one bit, claiming 22 medals, including seven Gold, nine Silver and six Bronze medals. This was the best-ever showing by Indian shooters at any Asian Games in terms of both medals won and Gold medals won. They bettered the performance of the Doha 2006 Asian Games by eight medals and four Gold medals.
In the outing at Doha, Indian shooters participated in 39 events to get 14 medals, while over here in Hangzhou, China, in only 27 events, the Indian Shooting contingent managed to get 22 medals.
The improvement, if compared to the previous games of Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia 2018, is leaps and bounds better. While the Indian Shooters over there could manage to get only nine medals.
India’s Gold Medal Winners in Shooting at Hangzhou Asian Games
Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team
The first-ever Gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games for India was won by the 10 m Air Rifle men’s team comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.
Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team
The men’s 10m Air Pistol team of India Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won the Gold against China with a World Record. However, Shooter Shiva’s father wasn’t very impressed with his son winning gold in team events but bowing out in individual events.
Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position team
Once again Tomar, Panwar and Patil were in the pole position when it came to men’s team Rifle 3 position as they beat China to the Gold.
Men’s Trap team
The men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zorawar Singh Sandhu and Chenai Kynan did well to beat a power-packed Kuwaiti trap shooting unit to the Gold medal.
Palak Gulia- Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual
What men couldn’t do, women did twice- win the individual Gold medal in Shooting for India. Palak Gulia and Esha SIngh gave India the first ever 1-2 finish in Shooting history at the Asian games as it was India and Pakistan at the podium. The third position was bagged by a Pakistani shooter Kishamala Talat.
Sift Kaur Samra- Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual
The first ever individual Gold of the Shooting for India came courtesy of Sift Kaur Samra in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 position. She defeated her Chinese opponent in a closely contested battle for the top three positions where India’s Ashi Chouksey finished with a Bronze.
Women’s 25m Pistol team
Manu Bhakar was touted to win two Gold medals for India, but she managed to get hold of one alongside Esha and Gulia who won Individual medals too. The women’s 25m, pistol team grabbed the Gold, once again breaking the Chinese domination.
Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at the Asian Games 2023
|Number
|Medal winners
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|1
|Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle team
|Silver
|2
|Ramita Jindal
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|3
|Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle team
|Gold
|4
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|5
|Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid file pistol team
|Bronze
|6
|Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Silver
|7
|Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol team
|Gold
|8
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Gold
|9
|Ashi Chouksey
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Bronze
|10
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
|Shooting
|Men's skeet team
|Bronze
|11
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|Silver
|12
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting
|Men's skeet
|Silver
|13
|Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol team
|Gold
|14
|Esha Singh, Divya TS, Palak Gulia
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol team
|Silver
|15
|Swapnil Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Gold
|16
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Silver
|17
|Palak Gulia
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Gold
|18
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Silver
|19
|Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air pistol
|Silver
|20
|Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari
|Shooting
|Women's trap team
|Silver
|21
|Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman
|Shooting
|Men's trap team
|Gold
|22
|Kynan Chenai
|Shooting
|Men's trap
|Bronze