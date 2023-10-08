close
Bhaker to Esha: Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at Asian Games

India won a total of 2 medals which included six Gold, 14 Silver and nine Bronze medals. Each of those six Golds had Indians standing up on their feet and applauding in disbelief.

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
India had sent a shooting contingent of 33 strong Shooters, and they didn’t disappoint one bit, claiming 22 medals, including seven Gold, nine Silver and six Bronze medals. This was the best-ever showing by Indian shooters at any Asian Games in terms of both medals won and Gold medals won. They bettered the performance of the Doha 2006 Asian Games by eight medals and four Gold medals.

In the outing at Doha, Indian shooters participated in 39 events to get 14 medals, while over here in Hangzhou, China, in only 27 events, the Indian Shooting contingent managed to get 22 medals.

Check news on Asian Games 2023 here

The improvement, if compared to the previous games of Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia 2018, is leaps and bounds better. While the Indian Shooters over there could manage to get only nine medals.

India’s Gold Medal Winners in Shooting at Hangzhou Asian Games

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

The first-ever Gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games for India was won by the 10 m Air Rifle men’s team comprising Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil.

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team

The men’s 10m Air Pistol team of India Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won the Gold against China with a World Record. However, Shooter Shiva’s father wasn’t very impressed with his son winning gold in team events but bowing out in individual events.

Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position team

Once again Tomar, Panwar and Patil were in the pole position when it came to men’s team Rifle 3 position as they beat China to the Gold.

Men’s Trap team

The men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zorawar Singh Sandhu and Chenai Kynan did well to beat a power-packed Kuwaiti trap shooting unit to the Gold medal.

Palak Gulia- Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual

What men couldn’t do, women did twice- win the individual Gold medal in Shooting for India. Palak Gulia and Esha SIngh gave India the first ever 1-2 finish in Shooting history at the Asian games as it was India and Pakistan at the podium. The third position was bagged by a Pakistani shooter Kishamala Talat.


Sift Kaur Samra- Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual

The first ever individual Gold of the Shooting for India came courtesy of Sift Kaur Samra in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 position. She defeated her Chinese opponent in a closely contested battle for the top three positions where India’s Ashi Chouksey finished with a Bronze.

Women’s 25m Pistol team

Manu Bhakar was touted to win two Gold medals for India, but she managed to get hold of one alongside Esha and Gulia who won Individual medals too. The women’s 25m, pistol team grabbed the Gold, once again breaking the Chinese domination. 

Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at the Asian Games 2023

Number Medal winners Sport Event Medal
1 Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal Shooting Women's 10m air rifle team Silver
2 Ramita Jindal Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Bronze
3 Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar Shooting Men's 10m air rifle team Gold
4 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Bronze
5 Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala Shooting Men's 25m rapid file pistol team Bronze
6 Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team Silver
7 Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh Shooting Women's 25m pistol team Gold
8 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Gold
9 Ashi Chouksey Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Bronze
10 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Shooting Men's skeet team Bronze
11 Esha Singh Shooting Women's 25m pistol Silver
12 Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men's skeet Silver
13 Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal Shooting Men's 10m air pistol team Gold
14 Esha Singh, Divya TS, Palak Gulia Shooting Women's 10m air pistol team Silver
15 Swapnil Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team Gold
16 Esha Singh Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Silver
17 Palak Gulia Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Gold
18 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Silver
19 Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol Silver
20 Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap team Silver
21 Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman Shooting Men's trap team Gold
22 Kynan Chenai Shooting Men's trap Bronze

Asian Games Shooting sports

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

