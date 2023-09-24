Asian Games: India chess team shines in round 1 of Chess tournament

India's Gujarathi Vidit Santosh, Erigaisi Arjun Kumar, Dronavalli Harika and Koneru Humpy clinched a win in the first round of the men's and women's individual chess at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

In the Men's round, Santosh beat Bangladesh's Rahman Mohammad Fahad by 1-0. On the other hand, Arjun defeated the Philippines' Bersamina Paulo by 1-0.

In the women's round, Humpy clinched a 1-0 win against Iran's Alinasabalamdari Mobina. Meanwhile, Harika has beaten United Arab Emirates' Alali Rouda also by 1-0.

In Round two of the men's individual chess, Santosh will meet Kazakhistan's Nogerbek Kazbek, and Arjun will play against Vietnam's Le Tuan Minh. Meanwhile, the women's schedule is still not out.

Chess at the Asian Games 2023 started on Sunday and the final is scheduled to take place on October 7.

India's Men's Chess team at Asian Games 2023: Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Also Read Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI Asian Games 2023: Indian rowing coach still expecting 2-3 more medals Asian Games 2023: Srihari, women's freestyle relay team advance to finals Asian Games: Sumit Nagal beats Ho Tin Marco, enters men's single last 16 Asian Games, women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal match live time Thakur slams China for denying visas to 3 Indian athletes for Asian Games

India's Women's Chess team at Asian Games 2023: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B.

India had a good first day in the Asian Games and won five medals, three silvers and two bronze.

India's three silvers came at the Men's coxed eight-team event, Rowing duo, and Women's 10 M air rifle. Meanwhile, the two bronze medals came in second rowing and individual shooting.