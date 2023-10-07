PM lauds men, women kabaddi teams as they bag gold medals at Asian Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praise on Indian medal winners in the Asian Games, congratulating badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and men's and women's kabaddi teams on their gold win.

With the men's kabaddi team delivering yet another gold at Asian Games, Modi called them invincible.

"A moment of jubilation! Our Kabbadi Men's Team is Invincible! Their relentless determination and impeccable teamwork have brought glory to India," he said on X.

Winners of seven consecutive gold medals at the continental showpiece, the Indian men's team had suffered a shock semifinal loss to Iran at Jakarta five year's ago.

With archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam winning her third gold medal, Modi said she has brought another proud moment for India.

Her dedication and skill continue to make the nation proud, he said.

"It is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. Our Kabaddi Women's team has clinched the Gold! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. India is proud of this success. Congrats to the team. My best wishes for their future endeavours," he said.

Praising the gold-winning shuttlers in doubles, he said their game lights up the court and always makes India proud.

The prime minister also praised archers Abhishek Verma and Aditi Swami for their podium-finish.

"Congratulations to Ojas Praveen Deotale for striking Gold in the Compound Archery Men's Individual event at the Asian Games. His precision, determination and unwavering focus have done it again and made our nation proud," he said on X.

He also congratulated wrestler Deepak Punia on winning a silver medal and then women's hockey team for winning bronze.

He said, "Congratulations to our Women's Hockey Team on their remarkable achievement of winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games! Their resilience, teamwork and passion have brought glory to the nation."



Praising the men's cricket team on striking gold in their debut appearance at the Asian Games being held in Hangzhou in China, he said their passion and teamwork have once again made the nation proud.

Earlier in the day, as India reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, Prime Minister Modi called it a momentous achievement and said he would host the country's contingent on October 10.

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.