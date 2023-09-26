Volleyball at Asian Games: India lose 0-3 to Pakistan, finish sixth

The Indian men's volleyball team finished sixth at the Asian Games after going down 0-3 to arch-rivals Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team dominated all three sets and outplayed India 25-21 25-20 25-23 in just one hour and 14 minutes.

It was a mixed campaign for the men's team, who had topped their pool after beating Cambodia by 3-0 and stunning 2018 silver medallist South Korea 3-2.

India also defeated 2018 bronze medallist Chinese Taipei in the top 12 match by 3-0. However, in the top six match, India lost to Japan 0-3 and was knocked out of medal contention.

In the previous edition in Jakarta, India had finished in 12th place.

The Indian women's team will begin its campaign against North Korea on Saturday.

Also Read Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches Asian Games LIVE updates: India win Gold in Equestrian, 3 medals in sailing Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Indian dressage team wins 1st Asian Games gold, 1st yellow metal in 41 yrs Historic win for team India in equestrian: Union Sports Minister Thakur Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi bows out in quarterfinal in fencing