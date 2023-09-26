Historic win for team India in equestrian: Union Sports Minister Thakur

Following India's gold win in the Equestrian at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the team for their impressive performance in the event.

Anurag Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that it is a historic win for the team India in equestrian. The Union Sports Minister said that the nation is proud of them for clinching India's first-ever gold medal in the Dressage Team Event.

"HISTORIC WIN FOR TEAM INDIA IN EQUESTRIAN. Hats off to the team: Anush Agarwalla (Etro), Hriday Vipul Chheda (Chemxpro Emerald), Divyakriti Singh (Adrenalin Firford), Sudipti Hajela (Chinski) for winning India's FIRST-EVER GOLD at #AsianGames in Dressage Team Event. It's a moment to go down in the history books as India wins a gold medal in Equestrian after 41 yrs at the Games!! Fantastic! You have brought the nation immense pride and joy with this victory. Big salute to your efforts," Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela won the gold medal after scoring 209.205 points in the Team Dressage event at the Asian Games 2023.

The Union Sports Mnister also congratulated Neha Thakur for securing silver in the Girl's Dinghy- ILCA4 event at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

"Sailing Triumph Begins for Team India with a SILVER. Huge congratulations to the talented 17-year-old, Neha Thakur, for securing Silver in Girl's Dinghy- ILCA4 event. An outstanding effort with 28 points (Net 23) after 11 races! Conquering the challenging waters, Neha's journey throughout the #AsianGames2022 has been nothing short of consistent brilliance, never falling below Rank-5 in any of the races. Her strength, resilience, and unwavering determination have rightfully earned our nation a well-deserved medal. Phenomenal effort, Neha," he wrote on X.

17-year-old sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver medal in the sport on day three of the Asian Games after she finished with a total of 32 points but her net score of 27 helped her earn the second spot behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.

India now has 13 medals in total, with three golds, four silvers, and six bronze.