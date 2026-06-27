FIFA WC 2026 third-placed teams: Final-day scenarios for Round of 32 spots

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 has reached its decisive stage, with only three qualification spots among the best third-placed teams still up for grabs, apart from the 12 automatic qualification places for group winners and runners-up.

Five teams have already secured their knockout berths as the best third-placed teams, while Uruguay have become the first side to be eliminated from the race from the same position following their 0-1 loss to Spain.

With nine of the 12 groups completed and the final set of group-stage matches set to take place on Sunday, every goal, point and tiebreaker could prove decisive.

As of now, Iran and South Korea have finished their campaigns and must now wait on results elsewhere, while Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo still have the opportunity to secure qualification with one final group-stage match.

Scotland, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive but require a remarkable sequence of results to sneak into the last 32.

Here's a look at the latest third-placed standings, the qualification scenarios for every contender, and what is at stake on the final day of the group stage.

Here's how the race for the best third-placed teams currently stands.

Current best third-placed team rankings

Rank Team P GD GF Status 1 Sweden 4 0 7 Qualified 2 Ecuador 4 0 2 Qualified 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 -1 5 Qualified 4 Paraguay 4 -2 2 Qualified 5 Senegal 3 2 8 Qualified 6 Iran 3 0 3 Waiting 7 Croatia* 3 -1 3 One match left 8 South Korea 3 -1 2 Waiting 9 Algeria* 3 -2 2 One match left 10 Scotland 3 -3 1 Still alive 11 Uruguay 2 -1 3 Eliminated 12 DR Congo* 1 -1 1 One match left *- One match still left to play

How are the best third-placed teams ranked?

Unlike previous editions of the World Cup, the expanded 48-team tournament sends 32 teams into the knockout stage. That includes the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed sides.

If two or more third-placed teams finish level on points, they are separated using the following tiebreakers:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair play score

FIFA World Ranking

These tiebreakers explain why South Korea currently sit above Algeria despite both teams having three points. South Korea have a superior goal difference (-1 compared to Algeria's -2), while Croatia remain above South Korea because both have a goal difference of -1 but Croatia have scored three goals compared to South Korea's two.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 28 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming With three groups still to finish, every goal scored or conceded could yet reshape the final rankings.

Which teams have already qualified?

Although three groups are yet to conclude, five teams have already done enough to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Sweden

Sweden top the third-place rankings after collecting four points with a goal difference of zero and seven goals scored. Their superior record guarantees qualification regardless of results elsewhere.

Ecuador

Ecuador also finished on four points with a goal difference of zero. Although they trail Sweden on goals scored, they too are assured of progressing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina's four-point tally is sufficient to secure a knockout berth despite a goal difference of -1.

Paraguay

Paraguay occupy fourth among the third-placed teams with four points. There are not enough remaining fixtures for them to fall outside the top eight.

Senegal

Senegal are the highest-ranked team on three points thanks to a healthy goal difference of +2. That cushion is enough to guarantee qualification irrespective of the remaining results.

Which teams are already eliminated?

Uruguay

Uruguay's campaign is over despite finishing third in their group rankings The South Americans finished third in Group H with two points from three matches, leaving them unable to climb into the top eight regardless of what happens in the remaining six group-stage fixtures.

Teams still in contention

Five teams are battling for the final three knockout spots.

Iran

Iran have already completed their campaign after drawing all three group-stage matches.

Their three points and goal difference of zero currently place them sixth among the third-placed teams, meaning qualification remains in their own hands only through results elsewhere.

Iran will be closely following Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo, hoping no more than two of those sides finish above them.

South Korea

South Korea currently occupy eighth and the final qualification position. Having completed all three matches, the Koreans cannot improve their tally of three points and a goal difference of -1.

Instead, they must hope Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo fail to produce the results required to push them out of the top eight.

Croatia

Croatia arguably have the clearest path among the remaining contenders. A win over Ghana on Sunday would guarantee qualification, while a draw should also keep Zlatko Dalić's side comfortably inside the top eight.

Even defeat may not necessarily eliminate Croatia. However, the margin could prove decisive. A one or two-goal defeat would still leave Croatia above Scotland, but losing by three goals or more would see their goal difference worsen sufficiently for Scotland to overtake them.

Algeria

Algeria enter the final Group J matchday knowing qualification remains within reach.

Currently ninth among the third-placed teams, victory over Austria would almost certainly move them into the qualification places.

A draw would keep Algeria in contention, while defeat would significantly complicate their hopes. Losing by two or more goals would effectively end their campaign.

Scotland

Scotland have already finished their group-stage campaign but are not yet mathematically eliminated. Steve Clarke's side sit 10th among the third-placed teams with three points and a goal difference of -3.

To qualify, Scotland require a remarkable sequence of results.

They need Croatia to lose to Ghana by at least three goals, DR Congo's match against Uzbekistan to end in a draw or Uzbekistan to win by no more than three goals, and Algeria to lose by at least two goals — or Austria to lose by four or more goals and drop into third place.

While those outcomes make Scotland long shots, they remain alive in the race.

DR Congo

DR Congo are currently bottom of the third-place rankings with one point from two matches.

Their first task is straightforward: beat Uzbekistan.

However, victory alone may not be enough. DR Congo would also require favourable results elsewhere to leapfrog enough teams and move into the top eight.

Anything less than three points would end their World Cup hopes.

How the final matchday could reshape the standings

Only six group-stage fixtures remain, but every one of them could influence the race for the final three qualification spots.

Panama vs England

England have already secured progression but are chasing first place in Group L. While the result is unlikely to affect the third-place table directly, it could alter the dynamics heading into Croatia's clash with Ghana.

Croatia vs Ghana

This is arguably the biggest match in the race for the best third-placed teams.

Croatia know victory guarantees progression, while a draw should also be enough.

Defeat would make goal difference crucial, with Scotland among the teams hoping for a heavy Croatian loss.

Colombia vs Portugal

Both sides are competing for top spot in Group K, but the outcome could indirectly influence DR Congo's route depending on the final group standings.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

DR Congo must win to have any chance of qualifying.

A draw or defeat would eliminate them, while even victory may require help from results elsewhere.

Algeria vs Austria

Algeria's fate rests on this fixture.

Victory could propel them into the qualification places, while defeat would leave their hopes hanging by a thread.

Austria also have plenty at stake. A heavy defeat could see them slip into third place, potentially creating another twist in the third-place rankings.

Jordan vs Argentina

Argentina have already booked their place in the Round of 32, while Jordan are out of contention. Although this fixture is unlikely to have a major impact on the third-place race, it could still influence the final standings in Group J.

The hard road ahead for third-placed qualifiers

Qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams is only the beginning.

Unlike group winners, third-placed qualifiers are generally rewarded with some of the toughest Round of 32 fixtures in the tournament.

Based on the current knockout picture, the successful third-placed teams could find themselves facing heavyweights such as Mexico, Belgium, Switzerland or the eventual winners of Groups K and L in the opening knockout round.

That means teams like Iran, South Korea, Croatia or Algeria could survive a tense qualification battle only to be handed one of the most difficult possible assignments in the Round of 32.

With six group-stage matches remaining, the fight for the final three knockout places is set to go down to the wire. For some teams, the wait continues. For others, one final 90-minute performance could be enough to extend their World Cup dream.

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