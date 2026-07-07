FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 culminates with two fascinating knockout clashes on Tuesday as defending champions Argentina face an ambitious Egypt side, while Switzerland take on Colombia in a battle between two of the tournament's most consistent teams.

Argentina will be eager to avoid another scare after being pushed to extra time in the previous round, whereas Egypt are eyeing one of the biggest upsets of the competition. Later, Switzerland and Colombia square off in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter, with both nations chasing a historic quarterfinal berth and a possible meeting with the winners of Argentina vs Egypt.

Argentina vs Egypt: Messi's side eye quarterfinal spot

Defending champions Argentina continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Tuesday when they face Egypt in the Round of 16 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

The winners will meet either Switzerland or Colombia in the last eight, but Lionel Scaloni's side know they cannot afford another sluggish display after surviving a major scare against Cape Verde in the previous round. Argentina needed extra time before eventually sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory, a result that served as a timely reminder that every knockout match brings its own challenges.

Despite cruising through the group stage with wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, Argentina were pushed harder than expected in their first knockout outing. Egypt, meanwhile, also endured a tense Round of 32 encounter, overcoming Australia only after penalties, and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 today’s matches Stage Date Time (IST) Match Round of 16 July 7 21:30:00 Argentina vs Egypt Round of 16 July 8 (IST) 01:30:00 Switzerland vs Colombia While Argentina enter as clear favourites, Egypt will look to frustrate the South American giants with disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks. Much of Argentina's attacking threat has once again revolved around Lionel Messi, who has already scored seven goals at the tournament. The world champions will hope for greater support from the rest of the squad as they chase another step towards retaining their title.

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Switzerland vs Colombia

Switzerland and Colombia battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Tuesday in Vancouver, with both nations hoping to equal their best-ever finish at the tournament.

The winner at BC Place will face either Argentina or Egypt in the last eight. Switzerland have only reached the quarterfinals once before, as hosts in 1954, while Colombia's best World Cup run came in 2014.

Switzerland recovered well after an opening draw against Qatar, stringing together victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and Algeria to reach the Round of 16. Murat Yakin's side has impressed with its discipline, defensive stability and balanced approach despite lacking the attacking flair of some tournament favourites.

Colombia, meanwhile, has justified its tag as one of the tournament's dark horses. Apart from a draw against Portugal, Los Cafeteros have won every game, including victories over Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Ghana. Their narrow 1-0 win over Ghana in the previous round could easily have been by a bigger margin after creating numerous opportunities.

With both teams unbeaten in four matches, little separates them heading into Tuesday's encounter. Colombia may hold a slight edge thanks to its attacking quality, led by Luis Díaz alongside James Rodríguez and Luis Suárez, while Switzerland will rely on its organised structure and strong defensive record to keep the South Americans at bay. The contest promises to be one of the most evenly matched ties of the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 live streaming and telecast details

When will Argentina vs Egypt round of 16 match begin?

Argentina and Egypt will square off in the second Round of 16 match on July 7 at 9:30 pm IST.

When will Switzerland vs Colombia round of 16 match begin?

Switzerland and Colombia will square off in the second Round of 16 match on July 8 at 1:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches in India?

The live broadcast of the Round of 16 matches will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches in India?

The live streaming of the Round of 16 matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website for viewers in India.