FIFA World Cup 2026 today's schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

After a dramatic opening weekend that delivered goals, surprises and plenty of talking points, the FIFA World Cup 2026 moves into Day 4 with four more group-stage fixtures across the United States and Mexico. Germany begin campaign against debutants Curacao

Curacao on the other hand will be cautious going into the game and would want to avoid defeat in order to keep their hopes of historically getting a knockout spot this year alive. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Group C wide open as Brazil, Morocco play out 1-1 draw The spotlight initially falls on four-time world champions Germany, who begin their quest for a fifth World Cup title against tournament debutants Curaçao in Houston. Naaglesman has a good squad compiled for this edition and will be looking to get started with a big win.Curacao on the other hand will be cautious going into the game and would want to avoid defeat in order to keep their hopes of historically getting a knockout spot this year alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 4 Fixtures Match Group Venue Kick-off (IST) Germany vs Curaçao E Houston Stadium 10:30 PM (June 14) Netherlands vs Japan F Dallas Stadium 1:30 AM (June 15) Côte d'Ivoire vs Ecuador E Philadelphia Stadium 4:30 AM (June 15) Sweden vs Tunisia F Monterrey Stadium 5:30 AM (June 15)

Japan up against resilient Dutch Group F also gets underway with a fascinating clash between the Netherlands and Japan in Dallas. Both nations arrive with ambitions of reaching the latter stages and will view an opening victory as a significant step toward topping the group. Japan are known for famous upsets from the last edition and the Oranje will be cautious of the Samurais as well. Sweden and Tunisia end Day 4 action

The day's action concludes in Monterrey, where Sweden and Tunisia lock horns in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter between two sides hoping to gain an early advantage in a competitive group.

With all four teams in Groups E and F making their tournament debuts, Day 4 could play a major role in shaping the knockout-round race.

Later in Group E, African heavyweights Côte d'Ivoire face Ecuador in a contest that could prove crucial in the battle for qualification. Ecuador are expected to put up a good show this year as their qualification path was quite promising and could be the sign of things to come.Ivory Coast too have looked good in their pre tournament friendlies and could pose a challenge for Ecuador with the likes of Amad Diallo and Frank kessie in the side.