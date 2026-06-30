Germany lose World Cup shootout for first time as Paraguay spring upset

Germany used to own World Cup penalty shootouts. On early Tuesday morning, Paraguay took that piece of history away from them in Boston.

In the biggest upset of the 2026 Fifa World Cup so far, Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 match, sending the four-time champions out and reaching the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Jose Canale scored the decisive sudden-death penalty after a chaotic shootout in which Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill made two crucial saves. For Germany, the defeat was historic and brutal. It was their first World Cup penalty shootout loss, ending a reputation built on decades of cold precision from the spot.

For Paraguay, ranked lower than Germany and beaten 4-1 by the USA in the group stage, it was a night that will sit among their finest World Cup memories.

Paraguay strike first, Germany respond

Germany, ranked 12th in the world, dominated much of the first half at Gillette Stadium but struggled to turn possession into clear chances. Paraguay, ranked 33rd, waited, absorbed pressure and then struck through a moment of German defensive failure.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay Paraguay's Julio Enciso scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo Reuters In the 42nd minute, Miguel Almiron produced a clever reverse pass from the second phase of a corner, opening space down the flank for Matias Galarza. The move ended with Julio Enciso arriving unmarked near the penalty spot and heading past Manuel Neuer.

It was Paraguay’s first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup. It was also another troubling entry in Germany’s recent defensive record: they have now conceded in 10 consecutive World Cup matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay Paraguay's Orlando Gill makes a save from Germany's Kai Havertz at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo Reuters Germany returned for the second half after being made to wait on the pitch for Paraguay, with temperatures at Gillette Stadium touching 84F, or about 29C. Nine minutes after the restart, they were level. Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz combined, and Havertz produced a fine header in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1.

Tah’s disallowed goal changes the mood

The match became the first of this World Cup to go to extra time, and Germany thought they had completed the turnaround in the first half of the additional period.

Jonathan Tah headed in what looked like a potentially decisive goal, but referee Jalal Jayed ruled it out after a VAR review. The intervention centred on Waldemar Anton’s contact with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The decision left Germany furious. Both coaches were booked in the aftermath, and the debate around the call will linger. In real time, the referee had allowed play to continue and the players were ready for the restart before VAR recommended a review.

Tah's Goal disallowed due to controversial foul on Paraguay goalkeeper. Photo: Reuters For Germany, the frustration will be obvious. But the wider truth is harder to escape: they did not play well enough to settle the match before penalties and left themselves exposed to a shootout.

Penalty kings lose their crown

Germany had scored each of their previous 15 World Cup penalties before this shootout. They had also won their previous four World Cup penalty shootouts. That aura disappeared quickly.

Gill saved Germany’s first kick from Havertz, and Mauricio scored to give Paraguay the lead. Joshua Kimmich rolled in Germany’s next effort to make it 1-1, before Gustavo Gomez restored Paraguay’s advantage.

Paraguay's Orlando Gill saves a penalty missed by Germany's Nick Woltemade. Photo: Reuters Jamal Musiala scored despite Gill’s attempts to distract him, but Matias Galarza made it 3-2 for Paraguay. Then came another decisive intervention from Gill, who saved from Nick Woltemade.

Paraguay had a chance to win it, but Antonio Sanabria shot wide. Nadiem Amiri then made it 3-3, before Neuer kept Germany alive by saving from Fabian Balbuena.

The momentum seemed to have turned. Instead, it turned again.

Tah, whose extra-time header had already been disallowed, sent his penalty high over the bar. Canale then stepped up and blasted in the winner, sending Neuer the wrong way and Paraguay into the Round of 16.

Penalty shootout sequence Team Player Outcome Score after kick Germany Kai Havertz Saved by Orlando Gill 0-0 Paraguay Mauricio Scored Paraguay 1-0 Germany Joshua Kimmich Scored 1-1 Paraguay Gustavo Gomez Scored Paraguay 2-1 Germany Jamal Musiala Scored Paraguay 2-2 Paraguay Matias Galarza Scored Paraguay 3-2 Germany Nick Woltemade Saved by Orlando Gill Paraguay 3-2 Paraguay Antonio Sanabria Missed Paraguay 3-2 Germany Nadiem Amiri Scored 3-3 Paraguay Fabian Balbuena Saved by Manuel Neuer 3-3 Germany Jonathan Tah Missed 3-3 Paraguay Jose Canale Scored Paraguay win 4-3

A shock by ranking and reputation

This was not just a dramatic knockout result. By ranking gap, it was among the biggest World Cup knockout shocks since the introduction of the Fifa rankings.

Paraguay were ranked 41st before the tournament, while Germany were 10th, making it a 31-place gap. According to the ranking comparison provided, it is the fourth-biggest knockout-stage upset by ranking difference since the 1994 World Cup, the first edition after the introduction of Fifa rankings.

Biggest World Cup knockout upsets by ranking gap World Cup/Round Winning team Losing team Ranking gap 2018 R16 Russia (70) Spain (10) 60 2002 R16 South Korea (40) Italy (6) 34 2002 QF South Korea (40) Spain (8) 32 2026 R32 Paraguay (41) Germany (10) 31 1994 QF Bulgaria (29) Germany (1) 28 2002 R16 Senegal (42) Sweden (19) 23 Note: Rankings taken from before the start of the relevant tournament. Russia beat Spain in 2018 on penalties, South Korea beat Spain in 2002 on penalties, and Paraguay beat Germany by the same method in 2026. Source: Opta

The result is also the first major upset of this World Cup knockout stage because a lower-ranked team knocked out one of the tournament’s traditional heavyweights.

Almiron and Enciso write Paraguay history

Paraguay’s goal had a story behind it.

Almiron had nearly lost his chance to make an impact at this World Cup after being sent off in first-half stoppage time against Turkey for breaching Fifa’s new rule against covering the mouth with a hand or shirt during a heated exchange. The offence was treated as unsporting behaviour rather than a severe verbal offence, and he served a one-match ban in the final group game against Australia.

Had Paraguay been eliminated before this match, that suspension would have ended his tournament. Instead, he returned against Germany and helped create the most important goal of Paraguay’s campaign.

Enciso, too, had almost missed the tournament. The 22-year-old was taken off in distress during the final warm-up friendly against Nicaragua, raising fears of a tournament-ending hamstring injury. He recovered in time and became a livewire against Germany, carrying Paraguay up the pitch in the opening minutes and later heading in the goal that pushed Germany into discomfort.

araguay's Gustavo Gomez and teammates celebrate winning the penalty shootout as Paraguay qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photo: Reuters He almost scored again after chasing down a short back pass from Kimmich, but Neuer saved.

Nagelsmann’s calls under scrutiny

Julian Nagelsmann made his boldest selection calls of the tournament before kick-off. Musiala was left out of the starting line-up, Deniz Undav came in, and Germany shifted towards something close to a 4-4-2.

The idea was to create more chances and offer better protection when possession was lost. Germany did look more stable for stretches, but only to a point. Their defending remained vulnerable, and Paraguay’s goal was far too easy in construction.

Nagelsmann eventually had to move back towards his more familiar shape. Leon Goretzka replaced Felix Nmecha and brought more physical presence to midfield. Musiala later came on for Undav, who did not make the most of his chance.

The equaliser came from Wirtz and Havertz, with Havertz producing a strong header. But Germany never found enough rhythm or force to put Paraguay away.

The questions will now come hard. Why did Leroy Sane continue to start despite limited output? Should Kimmich have played in midfield? Was the double-six combination of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nmecha worth persisting with when the side appeared overly technical and short of physical edge?

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters The exit will trigger another long German inquest.

Germany’s World Cup decline continues

The defeat fits a wider pattern.

When Germany beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2014 World Cup final, they were at the peak of modern tournament football. Since 2002, they had finished second, third, third and then first across four World Cups. Their 7-1 demolition of Brazil in Belo Horizonte in 2014 had become a symbol of ruthless excellence.

Since that triumph, however, their World Cup record has collapsed.

They failed to get out of the group in 2018 after defeats to Mexico and South Korea. They failed again in Qatar in 2022, losing to Japan, drawing with Spain and not beating Costa Rica by enough to advance on goal difference.

This time, they did get out of the group. But a Round of 32 exit against Paraguay, sealed by their first World Cup shootout defeat, will feel every bit as damaging.

A Germany fan looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters Germany had once been the team that survived bad days through structure, patience and penalties. Against Paraguay, even that final safety net failed.

What next for Germany and Paraguay

For Germany, the tournament is over and the scrutiny has only begun. The VAR controversy over Tah’s disallowed header will form part of the debate, but it cannot hide the larger problem. Germany did not create enough, did not defend well enough and did not show the authority expected from a side of their stature.

The press, former players and supporters will now examine every choice, from team selection to tactical structure and the direction of Nagelsmann’s project.

For Paraguay, the story moves in the opposite direction. They are into the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 and have done it by beating Germany at what used to be Germany’s own game.

Gill was the hero of the shootout. Enciso and Almiron made history in regulation. Canale finished the job under sudden-death pressure.