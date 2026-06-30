FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Netherlands vs Morocco live match time (IST), streaming

One of the standout fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 will see the Netherlands take on Morocco at Estadio Monterrey on Tuesday, with a place in the last 16 against either Brazil or Japan on the line.

Both sides reached the knockout stage after impressive group-stage campaigns, finishing on seven points from three matches. The Dutch topped Group F on goal difference, while Morocco finished second in Group C behind Brazil despite remaining unbeaten.

Ronald Koeman's men carry a remarkable 15-match unbeaten run in World Cup games across normal and extra time, while Morocco arrive unbeaten in 32 consecutive internationals.

Netherlands bank on attacking firepower

The Netherlands have looked among the tournament's most dangerous attacking teams, scoring 10 goals in three group-stage matches. After surrendering a late lead in a 2-2 draw against Japan, Ronald Koeman's side responded emphatically with a 5-1 demolition of Sweden before defeating Tunisia 3-1 to seal top spot in Group F.

Brian Brobbey's introduction as the central striker has transformed the Dutch attack, allowing midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch greater freedom while creating space for the wide players.

However, the Oranje have been less convincing defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their three World Cup matches and extending that run to seven consecutive games.

Koeman has received a timely boost with Denzel Dumfries and Brobbey both declared fit, while Micky van de Ven is expected to return at left-back. Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands know a more disciplined defensive display will be essential against Morocco's pace on the counter.

Morocco out to continue fairytale run

Morocco have reinforced their reputation as one of world football's most resilient sides by extending their unbeaten run to 32 matches. The Atlas Lions opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, matching the five-time champions for long spells before victories over Scotland and Haiti secured qualification for the knockout stage.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also benefited from rotating several key players against Haiti, ensuring a fresh squad for the business end of the tournament. Ismael Saibari has emerged as Morocco's standout performer after scoring in all three group-stage matches, becoming the first African player to score in each of his country's opening three World Cup group-stage games.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Germany vs Paraguay live match time (IST), streaming Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has also impressed with his composure and control, while Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz continue to provide quality on the flanks. With a fully fit squad available and confidence soaring after their semi-final run in Qatar four years ago, Morocco will believe they have every chance of ending the Netherlands' long unbeaten World Cup run.

Netherlands' run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

Date Opponent Result Score 15 June Japan Draw Netherlands 2-2 Japan 20 June Sweden Won Netherlands 5-1 Sweden 26 June Tunisia Won Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia

Morocco's run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

Date Opponent Result Score 14 June Brazil Draw Morocco 1-1 Brazil 20 June Scotland Won Morocco 1-0 Scotland 25 June Haiti Won Morocco 4-2 Haiti

Who will the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match play in the Round of 16?

The winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match will take on Canada in the Round of 16 on July 4.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands vs Morocco predicted starting 11

Netherlands starting 11 (probable): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

Morocco starting 11 (probable): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Netherlands vs Morocco: Head-to-head numbers

Total meetings: 4

Netherlands wins: 2

Morocco wins: 1

Draws: 1

Last meeting: Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (International Friendly, May 2017)

FIFA World Cup 2026: Netherlands vs Morocco full squads

Netherlands full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Bart Verbruggen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marten de Roon, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Frenkie de Jong, Xavi Simons, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen, Mark Flekken, Micky van de Ven, Jorrel Hato, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Jeremie Frimpong, Noa Lang, Brian Brobbey, Ian Maatsen, Justin Kluivert, Stefan de Vrij, Nick Olij, Quilindschy Hartman, Devyne Rensch, Wout Weghorst

Morocco full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Marwane Saadane, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chemsdine Talbi, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Munir Mohamedi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Issa Diop, Samir El Mourabet, Gessime Yassine, Amine Sbai, Chadi Riad, Youssef Belammari, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ayoube Amaimouni, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah Eddine

FIFA World Cup 2026 Netherlands vs Morocco RO32: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Morocco will take place on Tuesday, June 30.

What time will the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Morocco will begin at 6:30 am IST on June 30.

What will be the venue for the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Estadio Monterrey will host the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Morocco on June 30.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The broadcast of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Morocco will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between the Netherlands and Morocco will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.