Bayern drops points in der Klassiker, Dortmund draw keeps gap at 6

Bayern drops points in der Klassiker, Dortmund draw keeps gap at 6

A game of missed opportunities, said Thomas Mller after making a rare start for Bayern

Harry Kane with Bayern Munich teammates. Photo: @FCBayernEN

AP Berlin
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borussia Dortmund prevented Bayern Munich from going eight points clear in the Bundesliga by fighting back for a 2-2 draw in der Klassiker.

Bayern was on course to start thinking of title celebrations as substitutes Serge Gnabry and Raphal Guerreiro both scored within four minutes of each other to cancel out Maximilian Beier's opener for Dortmund after the break.

But Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton equalized on a rebound in the 75th after Jonas Urbig saved Serhou Guirassy's acrobatic effort.

Harry Kane missed a big chance for Bayern, though he wasn't the only one as Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had a busy match.

 

A game of missed opportunities, said Thomas Mller after making a rare start for Bayern.

The 35-year-old Mller captained the side and was pushed onto the field by teammates before the match to receive fans' applause after the club announced last week that his contract won't be renewed at the end of the season.

The draw stopped Bayern from capitalizing on defending champion Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Union Berlin earlier, as the Bavarian powerhouse stayed six points clear at the top with five rounds remaining.

It's just a little bump for Bayern, which next needs to come from a goal behind at Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Munich is hosting the final in May.

LEVERKUSEN ALSO DROPS POINTS  Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz returned after five weeks out but could not inspire his team to pick up anything more than a scoreless draw against Union.

Wirtz couldn't return soon enough for Leverkusen, which was knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern and the German Cup by third-division Arminia Bielefeld while the 21-year-old player recovered from an ankle injury.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent him on in the 57th minute and he made an immediate impact, setting up a chance for Exequiel Palacios.

Union forward David Preu was booked on his Bundesliga debut for a bad challenge on Wirtz's ankle in the 83rd. Wirtz carried on and remained central to all of the home team's attacking play.

Union goalkeeper Frederik Rnnow was alert to a Wirtz cross before Granit Xhaka fired Leverkusen's last chance over from a free kick.

We've dropped too many points at home. I don't know why, said Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, whose side completed an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double last season. As of now, we're a point closer (to Bayern) but of course we'd hoped it would be three.

Union's fifth straight game without defeat handed the initiative to Bayern.

It's difficult now, but the way I know Leverkusen, they'll finish the season well. You never know in football, Union captain Christopher Trimmel said of Leverkusen's title chances.

Also Saturday, Hoffenheim defeated Mainz 2-0 to leave Leipzig in fourth place, the last for Champions League qualification, Freiburg came from behind to beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 2-1, Augsburg won at Bochum 2-1 and St. Pauli won a relegation battle at bottom side Holstein Kiel 2-1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

