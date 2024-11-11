Business Standard
Garnacho's unusual goal reaction explained by Man United captain Bruno

Garnacho curled a long-range shot into the top corner to seal a 3-0 win for United at Old Trafford, but instead of celebrating with the crowd, he looked frustrated as he made his way back.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes. Photo: Mamchester United twitter handle

Alejandro Garnacho's low-key goal celebration against Leicester on Sunday was because he believes some Manchester United fans have lost faith in him, captain Bruno Fernandes said.

Garnacho scored a banger but didn't celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans," Fernandes told the BBC. "I told him people will always moan, but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

 

I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference-makers. They are the ones who win us games."  Garnacho came on as a 57th-minute substitute and scored his seventh goal of the season.

The 20-year-old Argentina international is considered one of United's brightest young players and scored in last season's FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Manchester United football

Nov 11 2024

