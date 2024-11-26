Business Standard
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr sidelined for Champions League Liverpool tie

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr sidelined for Champions League Liverpool tie

The team said in a medical update that Vinicius has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has a hamstring injury and will miss the midweek Champions League game at Liverpool, the team said Monday.

The Brazil international was not included in the Madrid squad for Wednesday's game at Anfield.

The team said in a medical update that Vinicius has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.

Vinicius played the full game Sunday for Madrid in a 3-0 victory over Leganes in La Liga.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVE
