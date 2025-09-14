Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final timing

China topped the Super 4 standings with a flawless record, collecting nine points from three wins. India followed with four points from a win, a draw, and a loss.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian women's hockey team has secured a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, as they will face a formidable Chinese side in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday. This decisive match holds even greater significance as the winner will book a direct spot in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.
 
India’s passage to the final came after a dramatic end to the Super 4 stage. Despite a 1-1 draw against Japan in their final Super 4s game, the Indian team advanced thanks to China’s narrow 1-0 victory over Korea later in the evening. While China had already qualified for the final, Korea needed a two-goal win to displace India. However, the result worked in India’s favour, pushing them through to the title match.
 
China topped the Super 4 standings with a flawless record, collecting nine points from three wins. India followed with four points from a win, a draw, and a loss. Japan finished third (2 points), while Korea came last with a single point.
 
India and China now prepare to meet in a high-stakes final. Having finished third in the previous edition, India will aim for redemption and a World Cup berth. With momentum, pride, and qualification on the line, tomorrow's final promises to be a thrilling showdown.  ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming  
India vs China Hockey Head-to-Head

India and China have clashed 49 times in women’s international hockey, with China holding a clear advantage in the rivalry. The Chinese team has recorded 30 wins, while India has emerged victorious on 16 occasions. Six of their encounters have ended in stalemates.

 

Earlier in 2025, the two sides met during the FIH Pro League Women, where China dominated both fixtures. They registered a convincing 3-0 win in the first match, followed by a tighter 3-2 triumph in the second. That Pro League season proved disappointing for India, as they finished at the bottom of the nine-team table, leading to their relegation to the FIH Nations Cup.

Indian hockey squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025

 

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

 

Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary

 

Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

 

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari  ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

 

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details

What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14?

India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final match on September 14?

India will face China in their final match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 14 at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final matches in India?

The live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of final will not be available in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey final matches in India?

Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.

 
   

Topics : Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

