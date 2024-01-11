Sensex (    %)
                        
Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal one match away from making main draw

Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match 6-3, 6-2 which lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

India's Sumit Nagal is just one match away from making the main draw of the Australian Open tennis tournament as he reached the final round of the qualifying tournament here on Thursday.
Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match 6-3, 6-2 that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.
The 26-year-old Indian will face Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the final round on Friday for a place in the season-opening Grand Slam proper.
If Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, wins on Friday, he will enter the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021 and fourth overall.
He made it to the main round of the US Open in 2019 and 2020, and then featured in the Australian Open main draw in 2021.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

