Australian Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today

Australian Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his campaign on Rod Laver Arena as he faces Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in a second-round match today

Australian Open 2026 January 21 schedule

Australian Open 2026 January 21 schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Australian Open 2026 will continue its action today at Melbourne Park with round 2 matches in both men’s singles and women’s singles events. Big names such as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, who after a smooth sailing in the opening round will aim to continue their form and secure early qualification to round 3 after winning their respective matches today.
 
Now take a look at the full schedule of men’s singles and women’s singles matches in Australian Open 2026 on January 21 here.

Alcaraz leads men’s singles action on Day 4

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage on Rod Laver Arena as he faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The Spaniard comes in as an overwhelming favourite, but Hanfmann’s ability to hit clean from the back of the court could test Alcaraz early if he finds rhythm.
 
 
Later on the same court, local favourite Alex de Minaur looks to rally the home crowd against Serbian youngster Hamad Medjedovic. De Minaur’s speed and counterpunching make him a strong contender in this clash.
 
On John Cain Arena, former finalist Daniil Medvedev meets Quentin Halys in a match-up where the Russian’s court coverage and tactical play should be decisive. The day’s marquee men’s night match features third seed Alexander Zverev taking on Alexandre Muller, a contest likely to hinge on Zverev’s big serve and baseline control.

Australian Open 2026: Men’s singles matches today
 
Court Session Time (IST) Match
Rod Laver Arena Day Not before 8:30 am Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Yannick Hanfmann
Rod Laver Arena Night From 1:30 pm Hamad Medjedovic vs Alex de Minaur (6)
Margaret Court Arena Day From 6:00 am Jaime Faria (Q) vs Andrey Rublev (13)
Margaret Court Arena Night From 1:30 pm Frances Tiafoe (29) vs Francisco Comesana
John Cain Arena Day From 5:30 am Daniil Medvedev (11) vs Quentin Halys
John Cain Arena Night Not before 1:00 pm Alexander Zverev (3) vs Alexandre Muller
Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Reilly Opelka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (14)
Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Alexander Bublik (10) vs Marton Fucsovics
1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Tommy Paul (19) vs Thiago Tirante
1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Jordan Thompson (WC) vs Nuno Borges
ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Francisco Cerundolo (18) vs Damir Dzumhur
ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Learner Tien (25) vs Alexander Shevchenko
Court 6 Day From 5:30 am Kamil Majchrzak vs Fabian Marozsan
Court 6 Day Not before 7:30 am Mochizuki Zheng (Q) vs Corentin Moutet (32)
Court 7 Day From 5:30 am Tomas Etcheverry vs Arthur Fery (Q)
Court 7 Day From 5:30 am Emilio Nava vs Cameron Norrie (26)

Aryna Sabalenka in action in women’s singles

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign on Rod Laver Arena against qualifier Zhibek Kulambayeva Bai. Expect the world No. 1 to dominate with her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive court positioning.
 
On Margaret Court Arena, Coco Gauff faces Olga Danilovic in an athletic baseline battle that could produce long, intense rallies. The same court later hosts one of the most exciting matches of the day — Maria Sakkari versus rising star Mirra Andreeva.
 
Another high-profile clash features Emma Raducanu, who takes on Anastasia Potapova in a match-up that will test Raducanu’s consistency and shot-making under pressure.
 
Australian Open 2026: Women’s singles matches today
 
Court Session Time (IST) Match
Rod Laver Arena Day From 6:00 am Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Zhibek Kulambayeva Bai (Q)
Rod Laver Arena Night From 1:30 pm Iva Jovic (29) vs Priscilla Hon (WC)
Margaret Court Arena Day Not before 7:30 am Coco Gauff (3) vs Olga Danilovic
Margaret Court Arena Night From 1:30 pm Maria Sakkari vs Mirra Andreeva (8)
John Cain Arena Day From 5:30 am Elina Svitolina (12) vs Linda Klimovicova (Q)
John Cain Arena Night From 11:30 am Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Talia Gibson (WC) vs Diana Shnaider (23)
Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Magdalena Frech vs Jasmine Paolini (7)
1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Victoria Mboko (17) vs Caty McNally
1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Karolina Muchova (19) vs Alycia Parks
ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Storm Hunter (Q) vs Hailey Baptiste
ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Anastasia Potapova vs Emma Raducanu (28)
Court 6 Day Not before 7:30 am Polina Kudermetova vs Clara Tauson (14)
Court 6 Day From 5:30 am Ann Li vs Magda Linette
Court 7 Day From 5:30 am Zeynep Sonmez (Q) vs Anna Bondar
 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

