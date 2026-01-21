Australian Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his campaign on Rod Laver Arena as he faces Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in a second-round match today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Australian Open 2026 will continue its action today at Melbourne Park with round 2 matches in both men’s singles and women’s singles events. Big names such as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, who after a smooth sailing in the opening round will aim to continue their form and secure early qualification to round 3 after winning their respective matches today.
Now take a look at the full schedule of men’s singles and women’s singles matches in Australian Open 2026 on January 21 here.
Alcaraz leads men’s singles action on Day 4
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage on Rod Laver Arena as he faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The Spaniard comes in as an overwhelming favourite, but Hanfmann’s ability to hit clean from the back of the court could test Alcaraz early if he finds rhythm.
Later on the same court, local favourite Alex de Minaur looks to rally the home crowd against Serbian youngster Hamad Medjedovic. De Minaur’s speed and counterpunching make him a strong contender in this clash.
On John Cain Arena, former finalist Daniil Medvedev meets Quentin Halys in a match-up where the Russian’s court coverage and tactical play should be decisive. The day’s marquee men’s night match features third seed Alexander Zverev taking on Alexandre Muller, a contest likely to hinge on Zverev’s big serve and baseline control.
Australian Open 2026: Men’s singles matches today
|Court
|Session
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Rod Laver Arena
|Day
|Not before 8:30 am
|Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Yannick Hanfmann
|Rod Laver Arena
|Night
|From 1:30 pm
|Hamad Medjedovic vs Alex de Minaur (6)
|Margaret Court Arena
|Day
|From 6:00 am
|Jaime Faria (Q) vs Andrey Rublev (13)
|Margaret Court Arena
|Night
|From 1:30 pm
|Frances Tiafoe (29) vs Francisco Comesana
|John Cain Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Daniil Medvedev (11) vs Quentin Halys
|John Cain Arena
|Night
|Not before 1:00 pm
|Alexander Zverev (3) vs Alexandre Muller
|Kia Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Reilly Opelka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (14)
|Kia Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Alexander Bublik (10) vs Marton Fucsovics
|1573 Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Tommy Paul (19) vs Thiago Tirante
|1573 Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Jordan Thompson (WC) vs Nuno Borges
|ANZ Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Francisco Cerundolo (18) vs Damir Dzumhur
|ANZ Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Learner Tien (25) vs Alexander Shevchenko
|Court 6
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Kamil Majchrzak vs Fabian Marozsan
|Court 6
|Day
|Not before 7:30 am
|Mochizuki Zheng (Q) vs Corentin Moutet (32)
|Court 7
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Tomas Etcheverry vs Arthur Fery (Q)
|Court 7
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Emilio Nava vs Cameron Norrie (26)
Aryna Sabalenka in action in women’s singles
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign on Rod Laver Arena against qualifier Zhibek Kulambayeva Bai. Expect the world No. 1 to dominate with her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive court positioning.
On Margaret Court Arena, Coco Gauff faces Olga Danilovic in an athletic baseline battle that could produce long, intense rallies. The same court later hosts one of the most exciting matches of the day — Maria Sakkari versus rising star Mirra Andreeva.
Another high-profile clash features Emma Raducanu, who takes on Anastasia Potapova in a match-up that will test Raducanu’s consistency and shot-making under pressure.
Australian Open 2026: Women’s singles matches today
|Court
|Session
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Rod Laver Arena
|Day
|From 6:00 am
|Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Zhibek Kulambayeva Bai (Q)
|Rod Laver Arena
|Night
|From 1:30 pm
|Iva Jovic (29) vs Priscilla Hon (WC)
|Margaret Court Arena
|Day
|Not before 7:30 am
|Coco Gauff (3) vs Olga Danilovic
|Margaret Court Arena
|Night
|From 1:30 pm
|Maria Sakkari vs Mirra Andreeva (8)
|John Cain Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Elina Svitolina (12) vs Linda Klimovicova (Q)
|John Cain Arena
|Night
|From 11:30 am
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ajla Tomljanovic
|Kia Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Talia Gibson (WC) vs Diana Shnaider (23)
|Kia Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Magdalena Frech vs Jasmine Paolini (7)
|1573 Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Victoria Mboko (17) vs Caty McNally
|1573 Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Karolina Muchova (19) vs Alycia Parks
|ANZ Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Storm Hunter (Q) vs Hailey Baptiste
|ANZ Arena
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Anastasia Potapova vs Emma Raducanu (28)
|Court 6
|Day
|Not before 7:30 am
|Polina Kudermetova vs Clara Tauson (14)
|Court 6
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Ann Li vs Magda Linette
|Court 7
|Day
|From 5:30 am
|Zeynep Sonmez (Q) vs Anna Bondar
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:58 AM IST