Australian Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today

The Australian Open 2026 will continue its action today at Melbourne Park with round 2 matches in both men’s singles and women’s singles events. Big names such as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, who after a smooth sailing in the opening round will aim to continue their form and secure early qualification to round 3 after winning their respective matches today.

Now take a look at the full schedule of men’s singles and women’s singles matches in Australian Open 2026 on January 21 here.

Alcaraz leads men’s singles action on Day 4

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage on Rod Laver Arena as he faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The Spaniard comes in as an overwhelming favourite, but Hanfmann’s ability to hit clean from the back of the court could test Alcaraz early if he finds rhythm.

Later on the same court, local favourite Alex de Minaur looks to rally the home crowd against Serbian youngster Hamad Medjedovic. De Minaur’s speed and counterpunching make him a strong contender in this clash.

On John Cain Arena, former finalist Daniil Medvedev meets Quentin Halys in a match-up where the Russian’s court coverage and tactical play should be decisive. The day’s marquee men’s night match features third seed Alexander Zverev taking on Alexandre Muller, a contest likely to hinge on Zverev’s big serve and baseline control.

Australian Open 2026: Men’s singles matches today

Court Session Time (IST) Match Rod Laver Arena Day Not before 8:30 am Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Yannick Hanfmann Rod Laver Arena Night From 1:30 pm Hamad Medjedovic vs Alex de Minaur (6) Margaret Court Arena Day From 6:00 am Jaime Faria (Q) vs Andrey Rublev (13) Margaret Court Arena Night From 1:30 pm Frances Tiafoe (29) vs Francisco Comesana John Cain Arena Day From 5:30 am Daniil Medvedev (11) vs Quentin Halys John Cain Arena Night Not before 1:00 pm Alexander Zverev (3) vs Alexandre Muller Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Reilly Opelka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (14) Kia Arena Day From 5:30 am Alexander Bublik (10) vs Marton Fucsovics 1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Tommy Paul (19) vs Thiago Tirante 1573 Arena Day From 5:30 am Jordan Thompson (WC) vs Nuno Borges ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Francisco Cerundolo (18) vs Damir Dzumhur ANZ Arena Day From 5:30 am Learner Tien (25) vs Alexander Shevchenko Court 6 Day From 5:30 am Kamil Majchrzak vs Fabian Marozsan Court 6 Day Not before 7:30 am Mochizuki Zheng (Q) vs Corentin Moutet (32) Court 7 Day From 5:30 am Tomas Etcheverry vs Arthur Fery (Q) Court 7 Day From 5:30 am Emilio Nava vs Cameron Norrie (26)

Aryna Sabalenka in action in women’s singles

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign on Rod Laver Arena against qualifier Zhibek Kulambayeva Bai. Expect the world No. 1 to dominate with her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive court positioning.

On Margaret Court Arena, Coco Gauff faces Olga Danilovic in an athletic baseline battle that could produce long, intense rallies. The same court later hosts one of the most exciting matches of the day — Maria Sakkari versus rising star Mirra Andreeva.

Another high-profile clash features Emma Raducanu, who takes on Anastasia Potapova in a match-up that will test Raducanu’s consistency and shot-making under pressure.

Australian Open 2026: Women’s singles matches today