Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina live time, date, live streaming

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina live time, date, live streaming

Star Sports Network will telecast live the FIH Pro League 2025 match between India and Argentina

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smarting from consecutive losses to the Netherlands, the Indian men’s hockey team is eyeing a strong comeback against Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. India faltered late in both Amstelveen fixtures, conceding decisive goals and missing crucial penalty corner chances—converting just one of nine opportunities in their last outing. These issues have raised concerns as India aims to finish the European leg on a positive note. Currently placed fourth with 15 points, the team is under pressure to perform, especially with World Cup qualification on the line.
 
Captain Harmanpreet Singh acknowledged the challenge, emphasising Argentina’s strength and the team’s focused preparations. India enjoys a favourable recent record against the South American side, including two wins in the 2023–24 Pro League and a draw at the Paris Olympics. The upcoming clash presents a vital opportunity for India to regain momentum and fine-tune its strategies for the remainder of the tournament.
 
 
FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina full squad
 
India squad: Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
 
Argentina squad: Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer

Also Read

IND vs NED

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India again with 3-2 win at home

IND vs NED

FIH Pro League 2025: Netherlands vs India live match time and streaming

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 highlights

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India 2-1 top of the table

FIH Pro League 2025 India vs Netherlands

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg schedule

FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: India matches time, date, live streaming

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match take place? 
India will take on Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, June 11.
 
What time does the India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League begin? 
The India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match on June 11 will begin at 6:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where will the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match take place? 
India will take on Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, June 11, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.
 
Where to watch live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast live the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
JioHotstar, via its app and website, will live stream the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.

More From This Section

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil one win away from securing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

Alcaraz french open

French Open 2025: Alcaraz defends his title, beats Jannik Sinner in final

French Open men's singles

1891 to 2025: French Open men's singles winners and runner-ups list

Neeraj Chopra

Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

French Open 2025 Women's singles winner Coco Gauff

French Open 2025: Gauff beats Sabalenka to win maiden Roland-Garros title

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Argentina Hockey Team FIH Pro Hockey League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon