India vs Singapore hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live time

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

The Indian women’s hockey team will aim to return to winning ways as they take on Singapore in their third group-stage match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 8. The match will be held at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, where India have already shown flashes of dominance in the tournament.
 
After a dream start with a thumping 11-0 victory over Thailand, the Savita Punia-led Indian side faced a tougher challenge against Japan in their second outing. Despite taking the lead twice in the match, India were held to a 2-2 draw, highlighting both their attacking potential and defensive areas that need improvement. Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur were among the key performers in the draw, with India showing sharpness in the final third but lacking consistency at the back.
 
 
Their next opponents, Singapore, have struggled in the competition so far. They were handed a heavy 0-9 defeat by Japan, and are expected to pose a less formidable threat compared to India’s previous rivals.
 
This fixture presents India with an ideal opportunity to regain momentum and bolster their goal difference ahead of the knockout stages. With a solid mix of youth and experience in the squad, head coach Janneke Schopman will be looking for a more clinical and disciplined performance.
 
A convincing win over Singapore would take India one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals and eventually challenge for their third Asia Cup title. 

India squad for Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025: 
 
Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 
India vs Singapore Women's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Live Timing and Streaming Details
 
When will India vs Singapore women's hockey match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
The India vs Singapore women's hockey match will be played on September 8.
 
What will be the live match timing for India vs Singapore women's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025?
The match on September 8 against Singapore will take place at 12 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

