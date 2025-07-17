Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IOC and Int'l federations consulted for National Sports Bill: Mandaviya

IOC and Int'l federations consulted for National Sports Bill: Mandaviya

The bill seeks to make the country's sports administrators more accountable with the provision of a regulatory board which would have the power to grant recognition to NSF's.

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the National Sports Governance Bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament during next week's monsoon session, has been drafted with inputs from not just the stakeholders here but also international bodies like the IOC and FIFA.

Addressing the one-day 'Khelo Bharat Conclave', featuring representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federations (NSFs), the corporate world and athletes, the minister reiterated his commitment to have the bill passed for which he has even held discussions with former sports minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will start on July 21.

 

"I did a series of consultations with NSFs, athletes, coaches, also got 600 inputs from the public when the draft was put online for suggestions. I also had a three-hour meeting with sports lawyers to understand their perspective," Mandaviya stated in his address.

"The IOC (International Olympic Committee) was consulted as well along with international sports federations. FIFA had a query and I sent an officer to their headquarters to discuss things with them. The National Sports Bill is now ready and will be in parliament during monsoon session," he added but did not go into the specifics.

Also Read

UPenn, University of Pennsylvania

UPenn to ban transgender athletes from women's sports after govt settlement

From hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

Cabinet approves Khelo Bharat Niti to boost India's global sports rank

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra beats Germany's Weber to win Paris Diamond League title

2025 Paris Diamond League all you need to know

Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK govt to inject $1.2 bn for hosting sports events, upgrading facilities

The bill seeks to make the country's sports administrators more accountable with the provision of a regulatory board which would have the power to grant recognition and decide funding to NSFs based on their adherence to provisions related to good governance. 

The board will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with the highest governance, financial, and ethical standards.

In addition, the bill proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance.

It has been opposed by the IOA, which feels that a regulatory board would undermine its standing as the nodal body for all NSFs.

"I spoke to Ajay Maken (senior Congress leader) too. He made a good effort to have this bill passed," said Mandaviya, referring to Maken's aggressive push for cleaner sports governance during his eventful tenure that lasted a little over one year.

Governance reforms, which focus around timely elections, have been a thorny issue with prominent NSFs like the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) being accused of dragging their feet on polls that have been long due.

The minister avoided taking names but urged the administrators to rise above their personal interests.

"Main nahi hum (We, not I), that should be the way forward. We have to introspect whether it's enough to just grab the chair. We have to let go of ego. Give the seat to someone better if you see one," he said.

"Reforms is a step by step process," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Athletics, sports, track and field

Have 2026 Asiad Selection Plan Ready by Aug 29: Sports Secy to NSFs

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag exit Japan Open, India's campaign ends

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

Athletics, sports, track and field

JLN Stadium on track to meet deadline before Para World Championships

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: PTI)

Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag knocked out in 2nd round of men's doubles

Topics : sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon