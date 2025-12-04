Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup December 4 schedule, results, live streaming

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup December 4 schedule, results, live streaming

The 16 teams that failed to qualify for the quarterfinals will be playing in qualification matches in the coming days to determine their final standings in the tournament

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

The Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, after a thrilling goal fest of a group stage, is set to return with 9th to 16th and 17th to 24th qualification matches. Eight teams punched their tickets for the quarterfinals — six group winners and two best second-placed teams. India, Germany, Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands and France qualified as group leaders, while New Zealand and Belgium punched their tickets as the two best second-placed teams after the group stages.
 
The remaining 16 teams will be playing in qualification matches in the coming days to determine their final standings in the tournament, while the top eight teams will be in action on Friday, December 5, for the quarterfinals. 
 
 
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup December 4 schedule:
 
Match Team 1 Result Team 2 Your Time Venue
1 Austrlia  2 (2)-2 Namibia 09:00 Madurai
2 Bangladesh 12-0 Oman 11:30 Madurai
3 England TBA Chile 12:55 Chennai
4 Korea TBA Egypt 14:00 Madurai
5 South Africa TBA Malaysia 15:00 Chennai
6 China TBA Canada 16:30 Madurai
7 Switzerland TBA Ireland 17:30 Chennai
8 Australia TBA Japan 20:00 Chennai

FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup December 5 live telecast and live streaming details

When will the December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup begin?
 
The December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup begin at 9:00 AM IST.
 
What are the venues for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup matches in India?
 
The venues for the Junior Hockey WC matches are Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
 
Where will the live telecast of the December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the December 5 matches of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

