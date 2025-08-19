Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sumit Malik storms into U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 final

Sumit Malik storms into U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 final

Malik will face Magomed Ozdamirov (UWW) in the title clash after the Russian-trained wrestler overcame Kazakhstan's Nurdanat Aitanov 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
India’s Sumit Malik delivered a commanding performance in the 57kg category to storm into the final of the U20 World Wrestling Championships on Monday. The young grappler outclassed Moldova’s Ion Bulgaru 11-3 in the semifinal, combining relentless attack with disciplined defence to secure a shot at the gold medal.
 
Malik will face Magomed Ozdamirov (UWW) in the title clash after the Russian-trained wrestler overcame Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 3-1 in the other semifinal.
 
Malik’s dominant display
 
Malik started strongly, opening his account with a stepout on the activity clock and adding another stepout and takedown to lead 4-0 at the break. In the second period, he stretched the advantage with a takedown and stepout to move 7-0 ahead.
 
 
Though Bulgaru managed a takedown on the edge, Malik’s momentum proved unstoppable. He finished the contest with another stepout and takedown to register an emphatic 11-3 win. Both wrestlers were cautioned for open-hand contact, but the Indian held firm to close out the bout.

Other major results
 
Kazakhstan’s Kamil Kurugliyev booked his place in the 92kg final with a 9-6 win over Azerbaijan’s Anar Jafarli. A former U17 world champion, Kurugliyev had finished fifth in 2023 and taken bronze in 2024 at 97kg. Dropping to 92kg this year, he has already ensured a medal upgrade. He will take on Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Poyonov, who advanced after pinning Gadzhimurad Gadzhibatyrov (UWW).
 
At 65kg, American Luke Stanich stunned European U20 and U23 champion Amal Dzhandubaev (UWW) 3-1, relying on a disciplined approach and a second-period takedown. He will meet Japan’s Reiji Uchida, who overpowered Ukraine’s Viktor Borohan 10-0 with stepouts and a lace attack.
 
The United States also celebrated success in the 79kg division as William Henckel edged past India’s Amit 5-4 in a tense semifinal. Henckel’s early takedown-and-gut sequence proved decisive despite Amit’s late rally. The American will meet Iran’s Mahdi Yousefi, a returning bronze medallist and senior Asian champion, who outscored Said Saidulov (UWW) 15-7.
 
Indian results: Amit and Vishal fall short
 
India’s Amit, who had earlier crushed Kazakhstan’s Yerkhan Abil 10-0 in the quarterfinals, narrowly lost 4-5 to Henckel in the semifinal. He will now fight for bronze against an opponent yet to be decided.
 
In the 97kg category, Vishal missed out on a podium finish after losing 0-6 by fall to Kazakhstan’s Samir Dursunov in the bronze medal playoff.
 
The bigger picture
 
Malik’s march to the final highlights the growing depth of India’s junior wrestling programme, which has consistently produced talents capable of competing at the global level. His success is also significant in the context of India’s broader push to establish dominance in lighter weight categories, where agility and tactical precision are key.
 
For India, Malik’s progress to the gold medal bout provides a chance to add another U20 world champion to its ranks. With Amit still in contention for bronze, the campaign also reflects both promise and the fine margins that separate victory from defeat at the highest level of junior wrestling.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

