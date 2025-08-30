Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup Hockey match on Aug 30: BAN vs TPE at 1 PM, KOR vs MAL at 3 PM

Asia Cup Hockey match on Aug 30: BAN vs TPE at 1 PM, KOR vs MAL at 3 PM

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of August 30 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

2025 Asia Cup Hockey

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, continues with group-stage action at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today with Pool B matches. After a high-intensity Day 1, the second day will feature only Pool B teams, where Bangladesh will clash with Chinese Taipei in a battle for survival, while Korea will take on Malaysia in a battle for supremacy.
 
What can be expected from these matches? Take a look.

Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei

The first match of the day will be the Pool B encounter, scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, between Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei, who are eager to assert themselves in the early rounds. Bangladesh replaced Pakistan, who withdrew, and will want to prove their credentials against the often-resilient Chinese Taipei. Both teams will be taking the field after losing their first game on Friday and will need to win at any cost to keep their chances in the tournament alive.
 

South Korea vs Malaysia

Following the earlier match, South Korea and Malaysia will meet at 3:00 PM IST in another crucial Pool B game. South Korea, as defending champions, enter as favorites but face a strong Malaysian team aiming to disrupt the status quo. Both teams last faced each other in this event in the final of the previous edition, where Korea beat Malaysia to lift the trophy. They have both also won their opening game, which means whoever wins today will almost book their place in the Super 4s.  India, along with Japan, China and Kazakhastan are in Group A. The second set of Group A matches will be played on Sunday (August 31).  ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Check India, China and Japan rankings

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

Which teams will be in action in Asia Cup 2025 Hockey on August 30? 

All four teams of Pool B — Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh — will be in action on August 30.
 
What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches on August 30? 
All the matches of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey August 30 matches in India? 
The live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of August 30 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 Hockey August 30 matches in India? 
The live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of August 30 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

