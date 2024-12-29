PKL 2024 Finals LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers to take on Patna Pirates in title clash at 8 PM
Patna Pirates will look to secure their fourth PKL title on Sunday, while Haryana Steelers aim for their maiden championship victory
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
It’s time for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 final, featuring an exhilarating matchup. The ultimate showdown will see table-toppers Haryana Steelers take on three-time champions Patna Pirates at 8 PM IST on Sunday, December 29. Both teams have fought hard to reach this stage, and the winner will be crowned PKL 2024 champion.
Haryana Steelers, who finished at the top of the table and played consistently throughout the season, are eyeing their maiden PKL trophy. On the other hand, Patna Pirates, known for their prowess in knockout games, will look to add a fourth title to their cabinet. The two league games between the two sides were very intense, which guarantees a close final for the fans. Notably, Patna Pirates who made their way to the finals from eliminators are the only team to date in PKL history who lifted the trophy after playing eliminator, when the dis so in season 5. So will the history repeat itself or Haryana will write a history of their own.
PKL 2024 final: Probable lineup
Haryana Steelers (probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui
Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final: Head-to-head record
In the head-to-head records, Haryana Steelers lead Patna Pirates by seven wins to five.
- Total matches: 13
- Haryana Steelers won: 7
- Patna Pirates won: 5
- Ties: 1
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live telecast details
The PKL 2024 final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD channels in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) final live-streaming details
The PKL 2024 final match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Patna Pirates road to finals
|Patna Pirates road to final
|Date
|Match
|Opponent
|Score (Patna Pirates - Opponent)
|Result
|Venue
|December 27, 2024
|Semi-Final 2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|28 - 32
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 26, 2024
|Eliminator 2
|U Mumba
|31 - 23
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 21, 2024
|Match 125
|Gujarat Giants
|40 - 40
|Draw
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 19, 2024
|Match 122
|U Mumba
|37 - 43
|Loss
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 18, 2024
|Match 120
|Telugu Titans
|41 - 37
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 16, 2024
|Match 116
|Puneri Paltan
|37 - 32
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 13, 2024
|Match 109
|Tamil Thalaivas
|42 - 38
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 08, 2024
|Match 99
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|38 - 28
|Win
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 06, 2024
|Match 96
|Haryana Steelers
|36 - 42
|Loss
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
|December 01, 2024
|Match 88
|Bengal Warriorz
|38 - 35
|Win
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 30, 2024
|Match 85
|Bengaluru Bulls
|54 - 29
|Win
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 26, 2024
|Match 78
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|39 - 39
|Draw
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 24, 2024
|Match 74
|UP Yoddhas
|42 - 44
|Loss
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 19, 2024
|Match 64
|Bengaluru Bulls
|54 - 31
|Win
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 15, 2024
|Match 55
|Bengal Warriorz
|52 - 31
|Win
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 13, 2024
|Match 52
|Haryana Steelers
|32 - 37
|Loss
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 11, 2024
|Match 47
|Gujarat Giants
|40 - 27
|Win
|Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|November 08, 2024
|Match 41
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|43 - 41
|Win
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|November 06, 2024
|Match 37
|U Mumba
|40 - 42
|Loss
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|November 02, 2024
|Match 29
|UP Yoddhas
|42 - 37
|Win
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 31, 2024
|Match 27
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|44 - 30
|Win
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 28, 2024
|Match 22
|Telugu Titans
|26 - 28
|Loss
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 25, 2024
|Match 15
|Tamil Thalaivas
|42 - 40
|Win
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|October 21, 2024
|Match 8
|Puneri Paltan
|25 - 40
|Loss
|GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
7:00 PM
PKL 2024 Final LIVE UPDATES; HS vs PAT: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2024 final from Pune. Two of the most aggressive teams this season, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, will take each other on for the ultimate glory. Now, will Patna win their record fourth title, or will Haryana pave their way to their maiden PKL title? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST