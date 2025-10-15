Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 live streaming: October 15 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: October 15 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of PKL 2025 October 15 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 October 15 matches

PKL 2025 October 15 matches

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will now enter the accelerated phase starting today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, as from today three matches will be played daily instead of two. In the first match of the day, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors, while Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash with Puneri Paltan in the second match. The third match will see two teams fighting tooth and nail to qualify for the next round as Gujarat Giants will square off against Tamil Thalaivas. 

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 shifts into top gear as Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in Wednesday’s opener. The Titans, riding on a record five-match winning streak, are in red-hot form and eyeing a playoff berth. Their resurgence has been led by sharp raiding and improved defence, marking their best phase in PKL history. Bengal, meanwhile, have struggled for rhythm, relying heavily on Devank Dalal’s individual brilliance. Despite trailing 6-19 in head-to-heads, the Titans have won the last three meetings, giving them a psychological edge. Bengal will need a collective effort to stop the Titans’ momentum.
 

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
 
Bengal Warriors playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himanshu Narwal

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

  • Total matches: 25
  • Telugu Titans: 6
  • Bengal Warriors: 14
  • Tie: 5

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Two former champions collide on Wednesday as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in Match 86 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Puneri Paltan, the reigning champions, are flying high with a six-match unbeaten streak, showcasing dominance on both ends of the mat. Their recent win over Dabang Delhi underlined their balance and composure in tight moments. Jaipur, the Season 9 winners, have hit a rough patch, sliding down the points table after a strong start. Coach Narender Redhu will hope his side can rediscover their rhythm and avenge their narrow loss to Pune earlier this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Dhankar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Samadi, Vinay Redhu, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar
 
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

  • Total matches: 26
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers: 14
  • Puneri Paltan: 10
  • Tie: 2

Match 3: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

The Delhi leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues with a high-stakes triple-header on Wednesday, capped by a crucial clash between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. As the league enters its decisive phase, every point matters in the race to the playoffs. The Thalaivas, currently seventh on the table, will be eager to consolidate their position with another win and strengthen their qualification hopes. For the 10th-placed Gujarat Giants, however, the equation is simple — win or risk elimination. With both sides under pressure and evenly matched on paper, this encounter promises intense, tactical kabaddi with playoff implications on the line.

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas playing 7

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Visvanth V, Rohit Nandal
 
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

  • Total matches: 13
  • Gujarat Giants: 7
  • Tamil Thalaivas: 5
  • Draw: 1

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 15? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors from 7:30 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 15? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Jaipur Pink Panthers will go one-on-one against Puneri Paltan from 8:30 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the third match of PKL 2025 on October 15? 
In the third match of PKL 2025 on October 15, Gujarat Giants will go one-on-one against Tamil Thalaivas from 9:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 15 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 15 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 October 15 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today's matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Telugu Titans Bengal Warriors Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortunegiants Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

