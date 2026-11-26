Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpöge has clarified that his claim of producing a 250,000-page proof of the Riemann Hypothesis with the help of artificial intelligence was a joke. He also acknowledged shortcomings in the computer code used to formalise the mathematical argument.

In a post on X, Alpöge said he found large numbers extremely funny and had not expected the page count to be taken literally. He said he had tried to signal the joke through the deliberately pedantic wording of the main theorem, but people had run with the figure. He also apologised for the confusion.

"I didn’t feel comfortable having any slop writeup attached to this problem, and I figured I can’t produce anything readable anyway, so I went off the Lean to lengthmaxx," he wrote.

Alpöge also addressed criticism of the Lean code through which he released the work. Lean is a programming language and proof assistant that allows mathematical arguments to be expressed in a form that computers can check step by step.

"The Lean is full of garbage obviously, but compiles," he wrote, accepting that criticism of the code's quality and organisation was justified. He said he should have cleaned it up but encountered unexpected difficulties. He also suggested that much of the material could eventually prove unnecessary and that the argument might be substantially simplified.

What is the Riemann Hypothesis?

First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the hypothesis concerns the distribution of prime numbers, which are divisible only by themselves and one.

Although prime numbers appear to occur irregularly, mathematicians have long sought to understand the underlying pattern governing their distribution. Riemann linked this problem to the zeroes of a mathematical function called the Riemann zeta function. The hypothesis states that all non-trivial zeroes of this function lie on a straight line in the complex plane, where the real part is one-half.

It is one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute, each carrying a $1-million reward for an accepted solution.

What happened before the clarification?

On November 20, Alpöge announced that he believed he had discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis while working with Claude. He said he had guided the AI towards the right mathematical approach, but that the chatbot had surprised him towards the end of the process.

Instead of publishing a conventional mathematical paper explaining the argument, he released a Lean library containing around 17 million lines of code. The reported 250,000-page figure referred to the length of a human-readable explanation.

The announcement received significant attention because of the problem's longstanding status and the potential implications for AI-assisted mathematical research.

The Lean Focused Research Organisation and the Mathlib Initiative subsequently issued a joint statement expressing confidence in Alpöge's proof. Their checks covered whether the code stated the correct hypothesis, compiled successfully and proved the intended mathematical statement. They also used independent proof-checking systems to examine its logical validity.

So has the Riemann Hypothesis really been solved?

The Lean and Mathlib communities have certified the formalisation, and independent researchers have also checked the code. However, a conventional, human-readable mathematical explanation of the argument remains unavailable. Mathematicians will need to understand the underlying reasoning, assess its significance and establish how the result fits into existing mathematical knowledge.

The Clay Mathematics Institute also has its own requirements before recognising a Millennium Prize problem as solved, which include publication in a qualifying mathematical outlet, at least two years of scrutiny and general acceptance by the mathematics community.