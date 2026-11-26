The scale of capital flowing to the artificial intelligence sector is amplifying risk across markets, according to the Bank of England, as hyperscalers have grown their financial exposure to more than $4 trillion.

"The very rapid expansion and broadening of its financing - in a form that is increasingly complex, circular and opaque - is also contributing to a deepening of interconnections across the global financial system," the BOE wrote in its financial stability report on Thursday.

For hyperscalers, which rely on debt and off-balance-sheet commitments, there's risk that such arrangements could come "under strain in a stress or if expectations around future AI revenues were revised down," the report said.

Hyperscalers, the small group of technology companies that operate vast data-center infrastructure, have raised more than $300 billion dollars of bond debt across nine currencies this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Billions of dollars more have been raised through off-balance sheet transactions designed to take pressure off the tech firms' credit ratings, with the latest example being a $32 billion debt deal by SpaceX last week to fund access to chips.

Nvidia Corp.'s practice of backstopping other companies in the AI supply chain has raised fears of the "Bank of Nvidia" underpinning a web of circular financing in the industry.

The BOE said some private credit funds are becoming more selective about which financing deals for data centers and AI they choose to participate in, given concerns over credit quality. "Stress at individual firms can affect financing conditions for similar projects," the central bank said in its report.

On Thursday, the BOE laid out fresh measures that would cut UK lenders' capital requirements by another 30 basis points. Those changes are set to free up around £100 billion of lending capacity.