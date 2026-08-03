AI super apps explained: Why tech firms want one app for everything

Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving beyond standalone chatbots as technology companies work to combine multiple AI-powered services within a single platform, known as an AI super app. The objective is to allow users to search the web, create content, manage work, shop and complete everyday tasks without switching between several applications.

The concept builds on traditional super apps such as China’s WeChat and India’s Tata Neu, but with AI as the primary interface. Companies including OpenAI , Microsoft, Meta and xAI are racing to build integrated AI platforms and make their assistants the main gateway to users' digital activities.

What is an AI super app

An AI super app is a single application that combines multiple AI-powered services and third-party tools within one interface. Instead of opening separate applications for search, writing, coding, shopping, scheduling meetings or editing documents, users interact with one AI assistant that can perform these tasks through connected services.

The term "super app" was coined by BlackBerry founder Mike Lazaridis at the Mobile World Congress in 2010. He described it as a closed ecosystem of applications offering a seamless, integrated and contextual experience.

Unlike a conventional chatbot that primarily responds to prompts, an AI super app is designed to carry out tasks.

It can search the web, draft emails, analyse files, generate presentations, book appointments, recommend products, automate workflows and connect with external applications through integrations or AI agents.

For example, instead of merely recommending a restaurant, an AI super app could search for available options, make a reservation, add it to the user's calendar, notify friends and complete the payment without requiring the user to move between several applications.

As Business Standard previously reported, ChatGPT Work marked OpenAI's move beyond the chatbot model by bringing connected applications, files and AI-powered workflows into a single interface. OpenAI says Work can act across applications and files, remain with a project for hours and turn a goal into a finished output.

Anthropic offers Cowork within Claude, allowing the assistant to carry out multistep workplace tasks autonomously while seeking user approval before actions such as sending, posting or paying.

Google is expanding Gemini into a broader assistant integrated across its services, including Search, Workspace and Android. Its latest Gemini features are designed to perform proactive and multistep tasks rather than merely answer questions.

How AI super apps differ from traditional super apps

Traditional super apps emerged by combining several consumer services within one application.

Messaging generally became the entry point before companies expanded into digital payments, food delivery, shopping, insurance and financial services.

AI super apps reverse that model.

Artificial intelligence becomes the primary interface. Rather than navigating menus or searching through several applications, users communicate through natural language. The AI determines which service or application should perform the task and acts on the user's behalf.

Another difference is personalisation.

AI systems can use remembered preferences and previous interactions to provide more relevant responses, making it easier for users to complete tasks through simple prompts.

ALSO READ: EU in talks with OpenAI, Anthropic after rogue AI agent hacking incidents According to Infosys, AI-powered super apps can extend beyond consumer services and serve employees and enterprises by combining workplace applications, collaboration tools, automation and business workflows within a unified interface.

Why technology companies are pursuing AI super apps

The AI industry is shifting from individual applications towards broader ecosystems.

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and xAI are investing in assistants that can handle several tasks instead of focusing on a single specialised function.

The objective is to make AI the primary destination whenever users need information, productivity tools or digital services.

Convenience

Consumers increasingly expect AI assistants to move beyond answering questions and complete tasks.

Combining several capabilities within one interface reduces friction and keeps users on the same platform.

Competition

AI companies are no longer competing only on model quality. They are also competing on the range of services their platforms can provide.

The platform offering the widest selection of useful capabilities may have a stronger chance of retaining users.

Microsoft has begun bringing its consumer and enterprise Copilot systems together under a unified strategy spanning the Copilot experience, platform, Microsoft 365 applications and AI models. The company says the objective is to move from a collection of products to a more integrated system.

The approach is aimed at reducing fragmentation across Microsoft's growing portfolio of AI products and connecting personal, workplace and agentic capabilities more closely.

What features AI super apps could offer

Although companies are taking different approaches, most AI super apps are expected to include a broadly similar set of capabilities.

Search and information retrieval

AI assistants can search the internet, summarise information and provide contextual answers.

Personal digital assistance

Users may be able to schedule meetings, manage calendars, organise travel, set reminders and coordinate everyday activities.

Productivity tools

Document creation, spreadsheet analysis, presentation generation, coding assistance, meeting summaries and workflow automation are expected to become central functions.

Content creation

AI can generate text, images, video, audio and marketing material from natural-language prompts.

Shopping and commerce

Users could compare products, receive recommendations, complete transactions and track orders within the same application.

Payments and financial services

Future AI super apps could integrate digital wallets, subscriptions and payment systems where regulations permit.

Third-party integrations

AI assistants are increasingly expected to connect with enterprise software, productivity suites, cloud storage, communication platforms and external developer tools.

ALSO READ: MobiKwik share price jumps 8% as fintech swings to profit in Q1FY27 This would allow users to complete actions without leaving the AI application.

Business opportunities behind AI super apps

For technology companies, AI super apps represent more than a product upgrade. They create long-term business opportunities.

The main advantage is user retention. If customers rely on one application for work, shopping, communication and entertainment, they may be less likely to move to competing platforms.

Subscription revenue is another opportunity.

Instead of charging separately for different AI tools, companies can bundle premium features into one paid offering, increasing the perceived value of the subscription.

Advertising could also evolve. AI assistants that understand users' preferences may be able to provide more relevant commercial recommendations, creating new revenue opportunities while reducing dependence on conventional search advertising.

Super apps can also generate ecosystem effects.

Developers can build extensions, plugins or AI agents that expand a platform's capabilities, attracting more users and creating additional revenue streams.

Businesses could benefit as well. Enterprise AI platforms that integrate collaboration, automation and business applications may improve productivity while reducing the need to manage several disconnected software tools.

The AI super app concept builds on consumers' preference for unified digital experiences.

As Business Standard previously reported, citing an Accenture report published in 2022, nearly 90 per cent of Indian consumers said they would prefer using a single, or "super", app to access services across media and non-media categories.

Privacy, competition and security risks

Despite their potential benefits, AI super apps also introduce significant challenges.

Privacy is one of the biggest concerns because these platforms may require access to emails, documents, calendars, browsing histories, payment information and personal preferences to provide contextual assistance.

Concentrating large amounts of personal information within one platform increases privacy risks and the potential impact of a security breach.

Data security becomes increasingly important as AI assistants gain permission to carry out actions across several connected services.

Regulators may also examine whether dominant technology companies are using AI ecosystems to strengthen their market power by favouring their own services over those of competitors or limiting consumer choice.

Interoperability presents another challenge.

Users increasingly expect AI assistants to work across software from different providers rather than being restricted to one company's ecosystem.

Achieving seamless integration while protecting security and privacy will require common standards and cooperation across the industry.

Competition is also intensifying.

Every major AI company wants its assistant to become the primary interface for users' digital lives.

Success is likely to depend not only on model performance, but also on trust, reliability, partnerships, developer ecosystems and the ability to perform useful real-world actions rather than provide conversational responses alone.