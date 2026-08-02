Sunday, August 02, 2026 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Raymond Lifestyle Q1 resultMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / AI in HR: Adoption rises rapidly, but governance continues to trail

AI in HR: Adoption rises rapidly, but governance continues to trail

Indian companies are rapidly adopting agentic AI in HR, but many lack governance frameworks to ensure responsible, secure and transparent deployment

ai, artificial intelligence, tech, HR, workplace, office
premium

Representative Image

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly one in four companies in India uses artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) without a rulebook. A new report from the Great Lakes Institute of Management says that while 66 per cent of companies are actively piloting or deploying agentic AI in HR, only 43 per cent have established formal governance frameworks. The survey gathered insights from HR leaders and business professionals across industries. Agentic AI systems can independently plan, execute and adapt tasks without a human prompt. 
 
 
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology workplace