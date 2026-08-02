AI in HR: Adoption rises rapidly, but governance continues to trail

Nearly one in four companies in India uses artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) without a rulebook. A new report from the Great Lakes Institute of Management says that while 66 per cent of companies are actively piloting or deploying agentic AI in HR, only 43 per cent have established formal governance frameworks. The survey gathered insights from HR leaders and business professionals across industries. Agentic AI systems can independently plan, execute and adapt tasks without a human prompt.