Sovereign AI startup Sarvam raises $234 mn from HCLTech, Bessemer

Sarvam, India's full-stack sovereign AI company, on Sunday announced that it had raised $234 million (around ₹2,210 crore) in the first close of its $300 million Series B round at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion. HCLTech and Bessemer Venture Partners invested in the round, with continued support from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners.

HCLTech, India's third-largest IT services company, will acquire a 10.46 per cent stake in Sarvam for a total investment of ₹1,427.25 crore. HCLTech is the lead strategic investor in this round.

By combining its enterprise transformation expertise, global client relationships, software intellectual property, and engineering capabilities, HCLTech will help accelerate Sarvam's goal of building an end-to-end sovereign AI ecosystem for India and global markets, the company said.

The investment will fund Sarvam's continued research on training its next frontier model for agentic, coding, and cyber-security use cases, as well as access to computing infrastructure at scale to expand its deployment across key verticals.

“We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford. Building on this template, we are innovating on a full-stack offering for enterprises to own and operate their own sovereign AI,” said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam.

Sarvam operates across the AI stack, including training and inference infrastructure, frontier-model research, and a go-to-market strategy spanning enterprises, developers, and government.

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCLTech, said: “Our investment in Sarvam marks a significant step towards building India's trusted and globally competitive AI ecosystem. By bringing together Sarvam's research in AI models with HCLTech's global presence, we are creating a differentiated full-stack AI platform for enterprises and governments, strengthening our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and responsible AI solutions.”

In recent months, Sarvam has released several foundational models trained from scratch in India. Sarvam 105B matches or outperforms larger reasoning models on knowledge, reasoning, and agentic benchmarks, while Sarvam 30B is optimised for edge deployment and can run on consumer hardware.

Sarvam Vision, built for handwriting recognition and Indian-language records, is being used to digitise more than 35 million pages, ranging from insurance forms to legacy land records. Sarvam's speech models transcribe more than 500,000 hours of audio every month across India's complex linguistic environments.

Sarvam's conversational platform now handles more than 2 million interactions a day, with usage doubling in the past two months. Its agentic platform is also scaling rapidly.

A leading fintech company uses Sarvam's sales-enablement platform to support a sales force of 350,000 people, delivering measurable gains. Sarvam's models are also being adopted by developers through its inference platform in India, which processes 10 million API calls daily, with usage tripling in the past three months.

“Our ambition is to diffuse this technology widely in India, creating significant value across sectors for citizens, small businesses, enterprises, and state and central governments. We are positioned to both help them adopt and innovate on AI. The partnership with HCLTech provides a unique example of an Indian corporate helping build foundational strength in AI,” said Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam.