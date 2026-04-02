Realme 16 5G with selfie mirror, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, offers

Realme launched the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, the smartphone includes a rear “selfie mirror” designed to make taking selfies easier using the main camera. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days.

Realme 16 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

Colours: Air White and Air Black

Realme 16 5G: Availability and offers

According to the company, the smartphone is available for pre-booking. Customers who pre-book the device will get a one-year extended warranty along with an additional gift at mainline stores.

The smartphone will be available from April 6 through the company's website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Mainline offers:

Up to Rs 3,000 bank discount via credit card EMI

Rs 1,500 discount on UPI payments

Up to Rs 5,000 Bump Up (Prexo) offer

No-interest EMI available for up to 15 months

Online offers:

Up to Rs 3,000 bank discount via credit card EMI

Rs 2,000 discount via bank offer or UPI

Up to Rs 5,000 Bump Up (Prexo) offer

No-interest EMI available for up to 12 months

Rs 1,000 exchange bonus

Realme 16 5G: Details

The Realme 16 5G sports a 6.57-inch display with 4,200 nits of peak brightness. Realme has introduced a new “Gleaming Wings” finish for the 16 5G. The company said that the multi-layered gradient design creates a shifting blue and gold effect under light. The smartphone weighs 183g and is 8.1mm thin.

The Realme 16 5G includes a small mirror next to the rear camera that lets users take selfies using the main sensor, a feature the company calls a “selfie mirror.” The company said taking selfies with the rear camera is made easier through the “Say Hi” gesture, which automatically starts a countdown. It also features a ring flash to deliver softer, more even lighting in low-light conditions.

The device features a camera bar with a horizontal rear camera layout featuring a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera with a Sony sensor. The company said that it will use LumaColor imaging technology to maintain balanced colours and more accurate skin tones across different lighting conditions. At the front, it gets a 50MP selfie camera for selfies, video calls, and more.

On the software side, the device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The phone also includes AI Edit Genie, which lets users change elements like hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds with a single command. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, is aimed at content creation, allowing users to turn photos and videos from their gallery into ready-to-share clips.

ALSO READ: Vivo V70 FE with MediaTek 7360 Turbo launched: Check price, specs, offers The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 60W charging. Realme claims that the smartphone can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. The smartphone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 16 5G: Specifications