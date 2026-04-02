Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 16 5G with selfie mirror, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, offers

Realme 16 5G with selfie mirror, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, offers

Realme 16 5G goes on sale from April 6 with bank discount, no-interest EMI plans, and more. Pre-bookings are now live, giving buyers early access to the smartphone before its official sale begins

Realme 16 5G is now available for pre-book

Realme 16 5G is now available for pre-book (Image: Realme)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme launched the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, the smartphone includes a rear “selfie mirror” designed to make taking selfies easier using the main camera. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days.

Realme 16 5G: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999
  • Colours: Air White and Air Black

Realme 16 5G: Availability and offers

According to the company, the smartphone is available for pre-booking. Customers who pre-book the device will get a one-year extended warranty along with an additional gift at mainline stores. 
 
The smartphone will be available from April 6 through the company's website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Mainline offers:

  • Up to Rs 3,000 bank discount via credit card EMI
  • Rs 1,500 discount on UPI payments
  • Up to Rs 5,000 Bump Up (Prexo) offer
  • No-interest EMI available for up to 15 months

Online offers:

  • Up to Rs 3,000 bank discount via credit card EMI
  • Rs 2,000 discount via bank offer or UPI
  • Up to Rs 5,000 Bump Up (Prexo) offer
  • No-interest EMI available for up to 12 months
  • Rs 1,000 exchange bonus

Realme 16 5G: Details

The Realme 16 5G sports a 6.57-inch display with 4,200 nits of peak brightness. Realme has introduced a new “Gleaming Wings” finish for the 16 5G. The company said that the multi-layered gradient design creates a shifting blue and gold effect under light. The smartphone weighs 183g and is 8.1mm thin. 

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition

Redmi Note 15 Special Edition with 5800mAh battery launched: Check price

Hearapy app

Samsung launches Hearapy app on Android to reduce motion sickness: Details

Gemini could soon help users complete tasks directly on Android apps through screen automation.

Google increases cloud storage limit for AI Pro plan to 5TB, no price hike

Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE with 200MP camera to launch today: How to watch, what to expect

Realme 16 5G is launching on April 2 in India

Realme 16 with 'Selfie Mirror' launching on April 2: Check specs, features

The Realme 16 5G includes a small mirror next to the rear camera that lets users take selfies using the main sensor, a feature the company calls a “selfie mirror.” The company said taking selfies with the rear camera is made easier through the “Say Hi” gesture, which automatically starts a countdown. It also features a ring flash to deliver softer, more even lighting in low-light conditions. 
The device features a camera bar with a horizontal rear camera layout featuring a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera with a Sony sensor. The company said that it will use LumaColor imaging technology to maintain balanced colours and more accurate skin tones across different lighting conditions. At the front, it gets a 50MP selfie camera for selfies, video calls, and more. 
On the software side, the device runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The phone also includes AI Edit Genie, which lets users change elements like hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds with a single command. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, is aimed at content creation, allowing users to turn photos and videos from their gallery into ready-to-share clips. 
The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 60W charging. Realme claims that the smartphone can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. The smartphone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Realme 16 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.57-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (2372x1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 4,200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX852) + 2MP monochrome
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W, bypass charging
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K
  • Weight: 183g
  • Thickness: 8.1mm
 

More From This Section

Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE with MediaTek 7360 Turbo launched: Check price, specs, offers

Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G

Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G with 5,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Ray-Ban Scriber Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) glasses

Meta launches Ray-Ban smart glasses for users with prescription lenses

Lava Bold N2 Pro

Lava Bold N2 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 7,999: Check specs

Vivo X300 Ultra (Image: Vivo)

Vivo X300 Ultra with two 200MP cameras unveiled, X300s tags along: Details

Topics : Realme India Latest Technology News smartphone buyers in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance