Tech Wrap Apr 13: Redmi A7 Pro launch, OPPO Find X9 Ultra, XChat for iPhone

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G smartphone in India, the first Pro model in the Redmi A Series. The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery. Powered by the octa-core 5G processor, the smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16.

OPPO has revealed the complete look and two colour variants of the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra, which is set to launch globally on April 21. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a video on X, showcasing the smartphone’s design, its teleconverter lens kit and physical buttons. As per the video, the smartphone will be launched in at least two colour options — black and orange. The black colour variant of the smartphone appears to have a dual-tone finish with a design inspired by Hasselblad cameras.

X is preparing to launch its new standalone messaging app, XChat, for iPhone and iPad users. According to its listing on the App Store, the app is currently available for pre-order and is expected to be available for download on April 17. Based on the listing, XChat will bring features such as encrypted messaging, disappearing chats and support for large group conversations, marking a shift from X’s existing in-app direct messaging system.

WhatsApp is developing a new chat themes feature for its web version, according to a report from WABetaInfo. The update is expected to introduce up to 49 colour options, allowing users to customise chats with different themes, wallpapers and styles directly from the browser. Once available, the feature could make conversations more personalised and easier to distinguish, bringing WhatsApp Web closer to the customisation options already seen on mobile.

Google Messages has started rolling out a new Trash folder feature to help prevent accidental chat deletions, according to a report from 9To5Google. First announced last month, the update replaces the existing “Delete” option with a dedicated Trash system. With this change, deleted chats are now moved to a Trash folder, where they are stored for a limited period before being permanently deleted.

Apple is reportedly developing a new category of smart glasses that will not include a display, marking a shift from its earlier anticipated augmented reality ambitions. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the glasses, internally codenamed N50, are being tested in at least four options. They are expected to focus on everyday utility, such as capturing photos, handling calls and integrating with iPhone features, with a potential unveiling by late 2026 or early 2027.

YouTube has confirmed to 9To5Google that the reports regarding YouTube TV app users seeing 90-second-long unskippable ads were caused by a bug. The company added that the 90-second unskippable ads were not being tested, and a fix is being rolled out for users. As per the report, YouTube’s current policies are limited to a 30-second unskippable ad format.

OpenAI has said macOS users must update its desktop apps after identifying a security issue linked to a third-party developer tool used in its app-signing process. The company said the issue was part of a broader industry incident and confirmed there is no evidence of user data exposure, software tampering or system compromise. As a precaution, OpenAI is rotating its security certificates and requiring users to move to updated versions of its Mac apps, including ChatGPT, Codex, Codex CLI and Atlas.

Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly retain a largely unchanged design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to a report by PhoneArena, images of Samsung’s next-generation flip-style smartphone have surfaced on the web, suggesting that it will look nearly identical to last year’s model with only minor physical tweaks. Despite the familiar appearance, the device is expected to receive internal upgrades, including a new processor and battery improvements.

Google is reportedly testing a new ‘Tap to Share’ feature for Android that could let users share files, contacts, photos and links by simply tapping two phones together. According to a report from 9To5Google, recent updates have revealed an early preview of how the feature may work, including a pop-up guide and animations that show the process of connecting two devices.

India’s data centre market is projected to more than double to $22 billion by 2030 from about $10 billion in 2025, driven by rising Cloud adoption, artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, and rapid growth in digital consumption, according to a report by Vestian.

In mid-2024, a spacecraft from a neighbouring nation swept within a kilometre of an Indian satellite operating at an altitude of 500 to 600 km. In the high-stakes environment of low-Earth orbit, a gap that narrow is considered dangerously close and triggered alarm among India’s space security experts.