Google tests iPhone's NameDrop-like 'Tap to Share' feature for Android

Google is reportedly testing a new ‘Tap to Share’ feature for Android that could let users share files, contacts, photos and links by simply tapping two phones together. According to a report from 9To5Google, recent updates have revealed an early preview of how the feature may work, including a pop-up guide and animations that show the process of connecting two devices.

What is ‘Tap to Share’ and how it works

As per the report, Google has added a new pop-up in recent updates that explains how the feature will function. To use it, users will need to unlock their phones and bring two devices close together, with their screens facing up and the top portions overlapping.

ALSO READ: YouTube TV app's 90-second unskippable ads caused by a bug, fix released Once the phones are positioned correctly, they need to be held together until a glow animation appears, indicating that the devices have connected. If the feature does not work initially, users may need to try placing the phones back-to-back instead. The pop-up also mentions that users will be able to instantly share contact information, photos, videos, links and even location details using this method.

Similar to older Android and Apple features

The concept is not entirely new for Android. Earlier, the platform had a feature called Android Beam, which allowed similar tap-based sharing, but it was discontinued years ago. The new version appears to bring back that functionality in an updated form. According to the report, it may also work in a way similar to Apple’s NameDrop, where devices can exchange information with minimal steps.

Integration and supported devices

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may launch in July with bigger battery, Exynos chip The report suggested that the feature could be integrated into Android’s share sheet, although the exact process is still unclear. There are also indications that Samsung devices may support sharing contact cards (VCard) using this feature. While the preview was seen on a Pixel device, the design hints that it could work across different Android phones.

Challenges and rollout

One challenge highlighted is the placement of NFC hardware in Android devices. Unlike iPhones, where the NFC location is standard, Android phones have different placements, which may affect how easily devices connect. For now, the feature is still under development and not fully functional. However, the early preview gives a clear idea of how Google plans to simplify sharing between Android devices in the future.