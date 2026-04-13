Redmi A7 Pro 5G with 6300mAh battery launched in India: Check price, offers

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G smartphone in India, the first Pro model in the Redmi A Series. The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery. Powered by the octa-core 5G processor, the smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 15. Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Price and variants 4GB storage + 64GB storage: Rs 12,499

4GB storage + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

Colours: Black, Mist Blue and Sunset Orange Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Availability and offers ALSO READ: YouTube TV app's 90-second unskippable ads caused by a bug, fix released According to the company, the smartphone will be available starting April 15 through the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount and avail up to three months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI).

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Details

According to the company, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.9-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It also includes Wet Touch 2.0, which the company said allows the screen to respond even when fingers are wet or oily. For eye comfort, the device includes TUV Rheinland certifications along with DC dimming to reduce strain during long usage.

Xiaomi devices. The smartphone runs on an octa-core 5G processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0 and includes AI features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search. Other features include Xiaomi Hyper Island for multitasking and interconnectivity options for working with otherdevices.

The smartphone packs a 6300mAh battery, which supports 15W wired charging. There is also 7.5W wired reverse charging support, which can be used to charge other devices.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 32MP dual rear camera setup with HDR support and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Additional features include AI Sky for adjusting backgrounds and a Document Mode that can be used to scan documents.

ALSO READ: YouTube TV app's 90-second unskippable ads caused by a bug, fix released The phone has an 8.15mm slim design. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Specifications