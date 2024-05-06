Samsung power banks with up to 20,000 mAh battery, 45W charging launched

Expanding its portfolio in India, South Korean electronics maker Samsung on May 6 launched power banks of 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh battery capacities. The 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh power banks from Samsung supports 45W wired charging and 25W wired charging, respectively. The latter, however, also offers the option of wireless charging based on Qi standard (7.5W). Below are the details:

Samsung Power Banks: Price and availability

20000mAh: Rs 4,299

10000mAh: Rs 3,499

The Samsung power banks are available in Beige colour on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets.

Samsung Power Bank: Details

The 20,000 mAh power bank supports up to 45W super-fast 2.0 charging. It has three USB-C ports, which can be used to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Important to note, the power bank supports up to 45W wired charging. It essentially means the power bank can charge only one device at peak output of 45W. The output gets distributed if the power bank is used to charge three devices concurrently.

Samsung said that apart from the smartphones, the power bank can charge headphones, gaming consoles, cameras, and select laptops. The company said that the 20,000 mAh power bank supports low-current charging using high-quality lithium ion batteries.

The 10000 mAh power bank, on the other hand, supports up to 25W wired charging option and has dual-port charging capability. It essentially means the power bank can charge up to two devices at a time. Samsung said that the power bank supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, watches, buds and digital devices. The 10000mAh Samsung power bank supports Qi-certified wireless charging. The power bank can wirelessly charge with up to 7.5W.