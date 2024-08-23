Business Standard
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and supports 80W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 onwards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G smartphone, launched in India earlier this week alongside the Z9s model, is now available for purchase. The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and supports 80W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The iQOO Z9s Pro is available in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colours.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Price and variants
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 24,999
8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999

iQOO Z9s Pro: Availability and Offers

The iQOO Z9s Pro smartphone is now available on the iQOO e-store and Amazon India. The standard model will go on sale starting August 29.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to six months.

iQOO Z9s Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 2392x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8MP Ultra wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 80W
  • OS: Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • Thickness: 7.49mm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

