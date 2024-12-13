Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / 2025 will see two solar, two lunar eclipses; check their dates, timings

2025 will see two solar, two lunar eclipses; check their dates, timings

Four celestial events are anticipated in 2025 i.e, 2 solar eclipses and 2 lunar eclipses. While they will mostly be invisible in India, a stunning lunar eclipse in Sept 2025 will be witnessed by India

Annular Solar eclipse

Annular Solar eclipse. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The year 2025 will witness two solar and two lunar eclipses. However, only one of the four eclipses will be visible from India, leaving Indian skywatchers only a limited chance to see amazing sights.  
 
A solar eclipse, also referred to as the sun's eclipse, happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. Consequently, the moon creates a shadow on the earth's surface and prevents the sun's light from reaching it. This takes place during the new moon phase. 
 
In a lunar eclipse, the earth passes between the sun and the moon, causing the moon to eclipse. Consequently, the earth casts its shadow on the moon and prevents the sun's light from reaching the moon's surface. This takes place on a full moon day. 
 

Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2025

1. Total Lunar Eclipse: March 13–14, 2025
 
The first eclipse of the year is a total lunar eclipse, in which the moon will be entirely covered by the Earth's shadow, giving it the distinctive reddish color known as the "blood moon." Europe, most of Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas will all be able to see the eclipse. Unfortunately, because it will not be visible in the area, Indian viewers will miss this breathtaking celestial event.
 
2. Partial Solar Eclipse: March 29, 2025

More From This Section

Layered recording on Voice Memos

iOS 18.2: iPhone 16 Pro models get layered recording option in Voice Memos

Santa voice in ChatGPT mobile app

12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series goes on sale: Check introductory offers, specs

Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds new calling features on mobile, desktop app: Check details

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

 
Only a fraction of the sun will be blocked by the moon during the year's first partial solar eclipse. Europe, northern Asia, North/West Africa, a large portion of North America, and portions of northern South America will all be able to see this event. Once more, this eclipse will not be visible from India.
 
3. Total Lunar Eclipse: September 7–8, 2025
 
For Indian stargazers in 2025, this is the main celestial event. Across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of the Americas, and the Indian Ocean region, a total lunar eclipse will be visible, providing a captivating glimpse of the moon drenched in a spooky reddish color. In contrast to the other eclipses, this one will occur in India, therefore astronomy enthusiasts should not miss it.
 
4. Partial Solar Eclipse: September 21, 2025
 
The moon will cover parts of the sun during the second partial solar eclipse of 2025. Antarctica, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and southern Australia will all be able to see it. However, it would not be visible to the Indian viewers and they will once again miss this celestial sight.
 

Also Read

Lunar Eclipse, Full Moon

Chandra Grahan 2024: When and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India?

NASA’s LRO Finds Lunar

Good news for human explorers! Newly found cave could house crews on Moon

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,000 pts from day's low to 82,100; FMCG, Financials, Cons Dur lead

Goyal Salt

Goyal Salt to set up large plant in Gandhidham with 80 crore investment

Allu Arjun

LIVE news: Allu Arjun arrested over stampede at Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad

Topics : Solar Eclipse lunar eclipse Solar system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon