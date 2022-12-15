Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

is hosting a ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on . The sale started today, December 15, and it will continue until December 18. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent on Kotak Bank debit card and Federal Bank card transactions. Here are some of the deals currently available:

Z6 Lite 5G

The smartphone is available at Rs 12,999, after discounts and offers. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It is supported by a 44W flash charger. It comes in mystic night, stellar green, lumina blue, and raven black colours. The phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Galaxy M13

Inclusive of all offers, the Galaxy M13 is available at Rs 9,699. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 processor and 6,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 8MP camera sensor. It boots Android 12 operating system-based One UI 4.

Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

After discounts and bank offers, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,499 with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it sports a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported with an 33W wired charger. It comes in black duck and blue tide colours.

K50i

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 21,999. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD display with Dolby Vision, 5,080 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. It comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configuration. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

Nord 2T

The 5G smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 for the base model with 8GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor, it sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, supported with an 80W SuperVOOC charger. It comes in gray shadow and jade fog colours.

Neo 6 5G

The Neo 6 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999, inclusive of all offers. It is available with up to nine month no-interest equated monthly installment scheme. The smartphone is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by 80W flash charge. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.