Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature: What is it, how it works

Amazon Prime Video tests AI video recap feature: What is it, how it works

Prime Video has begun testing AI-generated Video Recaps in the US, offering short, AI-generated season summaries for select series to help viewers catch up before new episodes arrive

Video recaps on Amazon Prime Video

Video recaps on Amazon Prime Video

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has introduced a new AI-generated “Video Recaps” feature on Prime Video, aimed at helping viewers catch up on earlier seasons of supported shows. The feature is rolling out in beta in the US for select English-language Prime Original series, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch and The Rig. It can be accessed on living-room devices such as TV, with more device types gaining support in the coming months.
 
Video Recaps automatically compile a season’s key plot points using generative AI. According to the company, the system analyses major moments and character arcs, selects relevant video clips and pairs them with audio effects, dialogue snippets and music. These elements are then stitched together with an AI-generated voiceover narration to produce a short visual summary intended to prepare viewers for a new season.
 
Amazon says the feature builds on X-Ray Recaps, introduced in 2024 to offer spoiler-free text summaries covering cliffhangers, character-driven developments and other essential details. Video Recaps extend this idea by offering a visual, narrated format for the same purpose.

Also Read

Snapchat now on Amazon Fire Tablet

Snapchat arrives on Amazon Fire Tablets with Android, iOS apps inspired UI

Vikram Bajaj

Who is Vikram Bajaj, the MIT-trained scientist steering Bezos' AI Project?

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos enters AI race with Project Prometheus: All we know about it

Amazon

Amazon set to raise $12 billion in first US bond sale to fuel AI growth

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos to co-lead AI startup in first operational role since Amazon

How to access Video Recaps on Prime Video

  • Navigate to the title page of a supported series.
  • Select the upcoming season you want to watch.
  • Look for the recap button on the detail page.
  • Choose between a Video Recap or a text-based X-Ray Recap, depending on what is available.
Amazon has not yet announced any rollout timeline for regions other than the US at the moment. It is possible that the feature may also be rolled out to other regions, including India, later. 

More From This Section

New Verticla Tabs layout in ChatGPT Atlas AI browser

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas AI browser gets new features on macOS: What's new

A recent surge in GPS ‘spoofing', a form of digital attack which can send commercial airliners off course, has entered an intriguing new dimension, according to cybersecurity researchers: The ability to hack time.

GPS-spoofing is now a global threat, so what are nations doing to fight it?

2025 Apple App Store Awards finalists

Apple App Store Awards 2025: 45 finalists across 12 categories announced

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch

Realme GT 8 Pro set to launch in India on November 20

Realme GT8 Pro launching in India on Nov 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Topics : Technology News Amazon Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon